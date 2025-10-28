Penda Learning Wins Prestigious 2025 CODiE Award for Science Education

Penda Avatar Results Page

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penda Learning, a leader in science intervention for grades 3-12, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of the prestigious 2025 CODiE Award in the following category: Best Gamification in a Learning Tool.The CODiE Awards are the premier peer-recognized program celebrating innovation and excellence in technology. Each year, hundreds of products are reviewed by expert educators, technologists, and industry leaders to identify the most impactful, innovative, and effective tools in education and business.Penda Learning’s win highlights the company’s unique ability to merge rigorous science instruction with an engaging student learning experience. The platform empowers teachers to help all students excel in science, while motivating students to take ownership of their learning journey through competition, rewards, and progress tracking.“We are honored that Penda Learning has been recognized not only as a finalist in two categories but now as a CODiE Award winner,” said Brad Baird, CEO of Penda Learning. “This achievement validates our team’s dedication to helping educators close learning gaps and improve outcomes through engaging intervention and instruction. Combined with our most recent efficacy reports, this award reinforces that we have a unique offering-one that supports student learning like no other. We also want to thank the judges who volunteered their time to review products and provide valuable insights to all of us in the industry.”“At Penda, we believe learning should be both effective and engaging,” added Scott Wenger, CTO of Penda Learning. “Winning this award reflects our commitment to combining gamification elements with proven instructional intervention strategies in our activities and assessments. We’re proud to help students build confidence, master science concepts, and enjoy the learning process, and we’re thrilled that the CODiE Awards have recognized this impact.”Penda Learning is used by schools and districts nationwide to support student success in science. It has been custom-designed to specific state standards covering TX TEKS, FL SASS, as well as the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), with three-dimensional, phenomena-based activities and assessments. Teachers rely on Penda to deliver intervention, monitor progress, and keep students engaged, while students are motivated and rewarded with gamification elements such as avatars, points, and rewards that make learning exciting. In addition, Penda Learning's partnership with Vernier Science Education provides unique and powerful hands-on experiences for students.For more information about the CODiE Awards and to view the full list of winners, click here Learn More about Penda:To explore how Penda Learning can support your district’s science outcomes, please visit the Penda Learning website Media Contact:Julie FitzgeraldVP of MarketingPenda Learningjfitzgerald@pendalearning.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/penda-learning Website: www.pendalearning.com About Penda LearningPenda Learning, a Learning 2020 company, is a leader in digital science intervention for grades 3-high school. Online activities and assessments have been hand-crafted to NGSS performance expectations, as well as Texas TEKS and Florida SASS.Built on three core pillars — proven pedagogies, gamified instruction, and automation to support teachers — Penda’s mission is to make science learning engaging and accessible for all students. Our team of experienced educators, curriculum designers, and tech innovators work together to create solutions that are both pedagogically sound and technologically advanced so students can excel in science. At Penda, we believe every student deserves the opportunity to love science and to develop the skills needed to make a meaningful impact on the world.

