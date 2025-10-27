Lawrence Expands Endorsement Advantage in Top Congressional Swing District

William Lawrence (D) announced a race-leading number of community endorsements in Michigan's 7th Congressional District primary, a top swing district in the country.

William Lawrence, MI-07 Congressional candidate, announced another 11 endorsements from Mid-Michigan elected officials, for a race leading 23 total.

I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from leaders in our community. I’ve earned their trust because they know my long track record in this community as a neighbor, a friend, and an advocate.” — William Lawrence

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, Michigan 7th District Congressional candidate William Lawrence announced another 11 endorsements from current and former Mid-Michigan elected officials, bringing the total to 23.“I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from leaders who have served our community. I’ve been able to earn their trust because they know my long track record in this community as a neighbor, a friend, and an advocate,” Lawrence said.Lawrence continues to outpace the rest of the Democratic primary field by a wide margin with local endorsements, showing that his candidacy is the one that local leaders and community members trust.Lawrence has focused his campaign on Medicare for All, truly affordable housing, making it easier to form a union, affordable child and elder care, saying no to endless war and militarism, and standing up to billionaires.New endorsements for William Lawrence for the 7th Congressional District:Irene Cahill, Ingham County Commissioner, East Lansing: "Will is truly active in the community, he really cares, he gets things done, and he opens possibilities for our future."Myles Johnson, Ingham County Commissioner, South Lansing: "I support William because he’s a great local organizer and he has the tenacity to take things to the next level for our community. I’ve seen him organize and enable large groups of people to take action."Evan Hope, Delhi Township Clerk: "I support Will for Congress because he understands the threats to our democracy, and can unite people to stand strong together."Tom Lenard, Delhi Township Treasurer: “We need someone to wake up every day and fight for our communities. Will is going to stand up to the powerful interests and get real results for us!”Trini Pehlivanoglu, Lansing City Council Member: "William Lawrence works with integrity and is a staunch advocate for quality of life issues in the capital region. His campaign for District 7 has my full support.”Brian T. Jackson, Lansing City Council Member: "I support Will because I've seen him show up for good housing and sustainability during my time on City Council. We can trust him to represent us in Congress."Beth Bowen, Delta Township Trustee: "Voters need a Congressperson who is more focused on their needs than on his own. I support Will because he sees the change we need starts with engagement with the people. Vote for the candidate who shows up and cares."Thad Bogert, South Lyon City Council Member: "It's refreshing to see a candidate who is focused on what benefits people rather than the interests of political organizations and large corporations. I appreciate his authenticity and his emphasis on making sure that all voices are heard."Debbie Nolan, Former Ingham County Commissioner, Okemos: "Will understands how to bring people together for a common purpose: In this case, to win the 7th Congressional district. Will will win!"Karen Hoene, Former East Lansing School Board Trustee: "I am proud to endorse William Lawrence for US Congress. We need grassroots leaders who are not accountable to wealthy special interests and not afraid to stand up for what they believe in. Will has been a champion for the environment, fair housing and human rights and is exactly who we need representing us in Congress."Nell Kuhnmuench, Former East Lansing School Board Trustee: "Will cares deeply about our future and is thoughtful, hopeful and full of energy. He has my heartfelt support and deepest respect. I urge you to also vote for Will for Congress."Previous endorsements include:Alan Fox, Ingham County Treasurer; Kara Hope, State Representative; Emily Dievendorf, State Representative; Lynn Jondahl, Former State Representative; Patrick Lindemann, Ingham County Drain Commissioner; Carol Siemon, Former Ingham County Prosecutor; Bob Peña, Ingham County Commissioner; Dwight Washington, Clinton County Commissioner; Samantha Vaive, Former Lansing Community College Trustee; Dana Watson, East Lansing City Councilmember; Ryan Kost, Lansing City Council President; Adam Hussain, Lansing City Councilmember###Paid for by Friends of William LawrenceWeWill2026.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.