Resident doctors highlight supportive culture – but warn of growing pressure on acute medical services at The York Hospital

A recent Royal College of Physicians (RCP) visit to York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust found a strong training environment under strain from mounting patient flow pressures, workforce shortages and estate constraints. The president’s visit formed part of the RCP’s ongoing programme of regional engagement, listening to members and fellows across the UK and supporting them to deliver high-quality patient care.

Resident doctors at The York Hospital described a supportive training culture when RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel visited the trust on 2 October 2025. Consultants were said to be approachable, registrars proactive in creating learning opportunities, and induction and escalation routes were clear. Residents credited the ‘friendly, collegiate atmosphere’ for helping them make faster portfolio progress than at previous sites, noting that the hospital’s smaller size fosters civility, continuity and teamwork.

However, residents also described significant operational, workforce and training pressures, particularly in acute and urgent medicine, concerns echoed by the consultant body. The leadership team acknowledged ongoing workforce and estate challenges, highlighting plans to improve acute flow, expand acute physician numbers and reconfigure medical assessment space.

The visit also explored the ongoing integration between hospitals in York and Scarborough, more than a decade after merger. While the benefits of shared expertise and scale are clear, distance and differing local contexts remain barriers. Scarborough, 45 miles away, serves a population facing high deprivation and GP shortages, while York’s inner city centre site struggles with space, parking and capacity.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘Resident doctors in York spoke with great pride about their teams and training culture, but also with candour about the pressures they face. Their insights underline the importance of sustained investment in acute medicine, realistic staffing and protected education time. Thank you to the team at The York Hospital, including our college tutors, Dr Imola Bargaoanu and Dr Jagannath Gopalappa, and the trust’s head of medical education, Rachael Snelgrove for organising such a constructive and informative visit. The RCP will continue to advocate both locally and nationally as the voice of physicians to ensure our fellows and members can deliver safe, high-quality care and thrive in their medical training.’

The trust leadership team described an organisation determined to act. A new chief executive joins in November, with short-term priorities focused on staffing, patient flow and rebalancing general medicine cover. An electronic patient record rollout and longer-term site reconfiguration are also in the works.

Next steps

The RCP will feed back to the trust executive team in writing. We will also use the discussions to inform our national policy and advocacy work across the UK and our ongoing strategy development.

Our 18 regional networks across England, Wales and Northern Ireland provide members and fellows with access to events, CPD, training and conferences close to home, supported by dedicated regional teams. They offer opportunities to connect with local physicians, stakeholders and RCP representatives, as well as the chance to ensure regional issues are heard at a national level.