WheelTug and Aipron Consulting join forces to boost airline and airport operational efficiency

Aipron Consulting Logo

MADRID, SPAIN, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aipron Consulting is proud to announce a strategic partnership with WheelTug plc, the innovator behind the first on-board electric taxi system for aircraft. This collaboration will leverage Aipron's proprietary DACAMS™ methodology to develop data-driven business cases, helping airports and airlines unlock new operational and environmental efficiencies.The opportunity is clear. In the words of Jan Vana of WheelTug, "It is surprising how much time aircraft actually spend and waste on the ground. Less time on the ground translates into improved utilisation of aircraft - great for airlines and airports as well."Vana continues, "Our partnership is designed to tackle this challenge directly. By combining Aipron's strategic analysis with WheelTug's groundbreaking technology, we will demonstrate how to increase apron capacity, reduce CO2 emissions, and enhance ground-handling safety."Pablo García Alonso, founder at Airpron Consulting, adds: "We are thrilled to work alongside the visionary team at WheelTug, including Jan Vana and Isaiah Cox, to drive the future of aviation."About WheelTug plc.Based in the Isle of Man, WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive system. More than 25 airlines representing 2000+ aircraft have reserved slots for WheelTug systems. www.wheeltug.com Forward-looking statement: https://www.wheeltug.com/fls.shtml About Aipron ConsultingBased in Madrid, Aipron is a highly specialized consultancy born from direct experience in the heart of airport operations. The firm is built on decades of experience with a clear purpose: to transform apron challenges into strategic advantages for our clients. https://aipron.consulting For more information:WheelTug plcJan Vana, Director+420 724 276 506exec@wheeltug.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.