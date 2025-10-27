Mattatuck Museum MIXMASTER 2026 Juried Members Exhibition: CALL FOR ARTISTS

Mixmaster Juried Art Show submissions due 11/17 Mattatuck Museum logo

The Mattatuck Museum’s annual juried show returns to spotlight regional talent and fresh artistic voices from CT and the Tri-State area

WATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mattatuck Museum’s annual MIXMASTER is an exhibition that seeks to discover and recognize the talents of the Museum’s artists members working in New England and the Tri-state region. Initiated to support and recognize contemporary art, MIXMASTER provides an opportunity for established and emerging artists to debut their most recent work, done in the last three years. Through this exhibition, artists gain the visibility and recognition they deserve, while art enthusiasts have the chance to experience a wide array of fresh, innovative pieces. The exhibition not only highlights the vibrant art scene in these regions but also fosters a sense of community and appreciation for contemporary artistic expressions.Now in its ninth annual celebration of regional talent, MIXMASTER seeks to discover and recognize the diverse voices of contemporary artists living and working in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Initiated to support and recognize contemporary art, the exhibition provides an opportunity for both established and emerging artists to debut their most recent works and gain visibility within the vibrant regional arts community.This year’s juror is Laurel V. McLaughlin, PhD, Curator and Director of the Collective Futures Fund at Tufts University Art Galleries. McLaughlin is a writer, curator, art historian, and educator whose work focuses on contemporary research-based sculpture, installation, new media, and social practice projects that engage with themes of migration, ecology, and the intersections of form and politics. Her curatorial projects have been supported by the Terra Foundation for American Art, the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, and the Dutch Consulate of New York, and she is currently undertaking a 2022 Andy Warhol Curatorial Research Fellowship for her forthcoming exhibition How do you throw a brick through a window… (2025).The Mattatuck Museum invites artist members from across New England and the Tri-State region to submit their work for consideration in MIXMASTER 2026: Juried Members Exhibition, on view January 18 through February 22, 2026. Artists working in all media are encouraged to apply. Submissions must be original works completed within the last three years and not previously exhibited in a Connecticut museum.Current Mattatuck Museum membership at any level required at time of submission. MIXMASTER is open to all Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont resident artists 18 years and over. Original works accepted in all media. Work submitted must have been executed in the past three years and not previously exhibited in a Connecticut Museum. A $20.00 entry fee will be charged for each submitted work. Up to three works per artist may be submitted. All entrants must have a current Mattatuck Museum membership to be eligible to submit work. Artists can learn more about MIXMASTER at the Museum’s website, mattmuseum.org and submit entries on artcall.org Submissions open October 20, 2025 and the deadline for submissions will be November 17, 2025.Notification of selected works org will occur on November 24 via ArtCall.org and on mattmuseum.org.The reception and opening celebration will take place on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The exhibition will be open to the public through February 22, 2026.Location: Mattatuck Museum, 144 West Main St, Waterbury, CT 06702.First Prize: $500 and a solo show with the MuseumSecond Prize: $300Third Prize: $200Staff Selection: Upgraded membership to Director’s Circle membership level and all benefits ($500 value)Visitor’s Award: Upgraded membership to Director’s Circle membership level and all benefits ($500 value)Please contact Julie Francois, Art Bridges Fellow, at (203) 753-0381 x137 or julie@mattmuseum.org to schedule pick ups or for more information.Support provided by Post University and Thomaston Savings Bank

