Cloud Retail rebrands to Native Commerce powering the future of eCommerce

We built Cloud Retail to solve the same challenges we once faced ourselves, from inventory chaos to disconnected systems. As Native Commerce, we’re doubling down on what matters most.” — Marat Bolatov, CEO and Founder of Native Commerce

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Retail has announced its official rebrand to Native Commerce, marking the company's evolution from an eCommerce technology provider into a world-class retail platform built by operators, for operators.

The transition to Native Commerce is a statement of intent: with this new chapter, the company strengthens its mission to make eCommerce simple, scalable, and built for retailers who’ve outgrown the limits of fragmented tools and want a platform designed for scale from day one.

The new identity reflects the company’s maturity, global reach, and mission to help retail teams master eCommerce, warehouse management, delivery and logistics operations, faster, smarter, and with fewer moving parts.

Native Commerce has streamlined its technology into three powerful, connected products that simplify how retail teams operate: eCommerce CMS, Websites & Apps providing Custom-built for omnichannel retail, combining design, performance, and scalability; Warehouse Management System (WMS) with real-time inventory visibility, guided workflows, and automation that cut costs and speed up fulfilment, and Delivery & Logistics system to complete control from warehouse to doorstep, with built-in tracking and operational efficiency tools. All the features connect to one goal: helping retailers reduce costs, move faster, and scale smarter.

The platform is supported by an intelligent BI and Analytics layer, enabling retailers to make data-driven decisions and unlock better business performance at every step.

“Our technology was designed to scale, from 10 to 10,000 orders a day, while staying lean and flexible,” said Mike Leonov, CTO of Native Commerce, “every part of our platform is modular, cloud-native, and built to integrate easily, giving retailers control without complexity.”

With strong traction across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, Native Commerce is now entering the next phase of growth, expanding further into these regions while exploring emerging markets across Africa, Asia, and beyond. The company aims to support established online retailers and scaling brands looking to strengthen operations, unify systems, and expand into new markets — without the pain of managing disconnected tools or custom builds.

“This rebrand marks both growth and focus,” added Bolatov. “We’re not just expanding geographically — we’re expanding our ambition to empower every retailer, wherever they are, to operate like a native in the world of commerce.”

Focused on cutting manual work, reducing costs, and accelerating growth, Native Commerce combines advanced technology with real-world retail expertise. Its message is clear: Powered by Tech. Guided by Experts. Designed for Growth.

For more information, visit www.thenativecommerce.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.