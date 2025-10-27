WEB3 Investor Circle Connects Global Investors and Innovators in Dubai

Banner

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WEB3 Investor Circle took place on October 15, 2025, at Volante Tower in Dubai’s Business Bay, bringing together a select group of investors, founders, and industry leaders for an evening of dialogue and connection around the future of Web3. The event provided a high-level platform to explore the latest investment trends, including real-world asset tokenization, institutional adoption, digital asset treasury companies, and emerging regulatory frameworks, while fostering collaboration between capital allocators and innovative technology ventures.Attendees had the opportunity to connect directly with founders driving innovation in blockchain technology, gaining firsthand insight into emerging business models and investment strategies. The event also emphasized the importance of collaboration between investors and technology ventures, highlighting how partnerships can accelerate adoption and unlock value across the digital asset ecosystem.The WEB3 Investor Circle reinforced Dubai’s growing reputation as a hub for forward-thinking investment in digital assets and showcased the city as a meeting point for global innovators, investors, and decision-makers shaping the future of finance.Lionsoul Global Announces Partnership with Gap 3 PartnersDuring the event, Lionsoul Global announced a strategic partnership with Gap 3 Partners, a UAE-based firm, to introduce bespoke digital asset management services tailored to the region. The collaboration will cater to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, and virtual asset service providers (VASPs), offering personalized advisory and portfolio management solutions.George Mouawad, Middle East General Manager at Lionsoul Global, commented:“Over the past five years, the UAE has focused on building world-class infrastructure for exchanges and broker-dealer solutions. Regulators have done an exceptional job creating a trusted ecosystem. We’re now entering the next phase of digital asset adoption — one focused on wealth and asset management for long-term believers in this space. Lionsoul is ready to help in this evolution, offering tailored strategies and partnerships for clients looking for portfolio sophistication.”The partnership underscores Lionsoul’s long-term commitment to the UAE and represents a major milestone in its mission to deliver institutional-grade digital asset solutions worldwide.This is a promotional communication and is intended solely for Qualified Investors (as defined under VARA regulations). It does not constitute financial advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy any Virtual Assets or services. Virtual Assets may lose their value in full or in part and are subject to extreme volatility. The owner and/or investor in the Virtual Asset can lose all the money or other value they invest and does not benefit from any form of financial protection. Services are provided in partnership with G3P, a UAE-based firm. For more information on regulatory compliance, visit vara.ae.About Crypto OasisThe Crypto Oasis is a Middle East–focused blockchain ecosystem supported by the initiators of Crypto Valley Switzerland. Its growth is driven by three core elements: Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure.About Inacta VenturesInacta Ventures is a Swiss and UAE-based venture builder that connects innovative start-ups with investors and strategic partners. With deep expertise in blockchain, tokenization, and emerging technologies, Inacta Ventures accelerates the growth of ventures shaping the future of digital assets and decentralized ecosystems.About The Hashgraph AssociationThe Hashgraph Association, a Swiss non-profit, drives global adoption of Hedera-powered solutions by funding innovation, training, and venture programs. It promotes economic inclusion and a digital future with a positive ESG impact.About Lionsoul GlobalLionsoul Global is a trusted provider of digital asset wealth management. Lionsoul enables high-net-worth investors, family offices, and digital asset treasuries to access a diverse range of professionally managed investment strategies.About Trust SquareTrust Square is an ecosystem platform at the intersection of innovation, capital, and collaboration. Through its Trust Square Forum and Trust Circle initiatives, it brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators to explore emerging technologies and shape the future of trust-based systems.Media ContactFabio SchlafHead of Ecosystem, Trust Square, Inacta Ventures, & Crypto Oasisfabio.schlaf@trustsquare.com

