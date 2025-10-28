CyTwist Expands into North America, Secures Leading Financial Services Provider for AI-Driven Cyber Defense

Partnership highlights CyTwist’s unique ability to detect attacker intent in post-infiltration phase, addressing the rise of adaptive, AI-driven cyber threats.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyTwist, a cybersecurity SaaS innovator powered by patented Deductive AI technology, today announced that a leading Inc. 5000 Canadian financial services provider has selected its platform to strengthen defenses against stealthy, sophisticated cyberattacks. The engagement marks a major milestone in CyTwist’s North American expansion and reflects the company’s broader growth strategy ahead of its next round of financing. With cyber adversaries increasingly deploying stealth tactics, AI-generated malware, and “living-off-the-land” techniques, conventional EDR and SIEM platforms often fail to expose threats until it is too late. This new partnership underscores the urgent demand for solutions that go beyond traditional prevention and detection.“We are excited to extend our footprint into North America’s financial services sector, one of the most highly targeted industries by adaptive, AI-driven cyberattacks,” said Eran Orzel, CEO of CyTwist. “This partnership validates our investment in Deductive AI technology, which empowers security teams to detect attacker intent faster, respond with greater confidence, and protect critical environments from breaches that could compromise trust, compliance, and business continuity.”A Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the financial services provider emphasized the significance of the collaboration: “Protecting our customers’ trust is paramount. CyTwist gives us unique visibility into attacker behavior, enabling us to identify stealthy threats immediately after infiltration. This partnership strengthens our ability to stay ahead of emerging threats and safeguard our environment.”CyTwist’s expansion is further supported by a partnership with WRi, a cybersecurity firm specializing in delivering cutting-edge security innovations to enterprises across Canada. “At WRi, we’re committed to introducing breakthrough technologies that strengthen our clients’ resilience,” said Al White, Founder and Managing Director of WRi. “CyTwist’s profiler is a game-changer, uniquely capable of detecting attacker intent and uncovering hidden activity that other solutions miss. We’re proud to bring this innovation to Canada’s financial sector.”Why This Win MattersThe multibillion-dollar financial services industry remains one of the most targeted sectors for AI-driven cyberattacks. CyTwist’s Deductive AI Profiler empowers organizations to defend against these advanced threats without the need for additional headcount, complex integrations, or inflated budgets. By surfacing hidden attacker activity during the critical post-infiltration phase, CyTwist enables security teams to stop attacks before damage occurs - protecting customer trust and ensuring business continuity.About CyTwistCyTwist is redefining cyber defense with its patented Deductive AI technology and counterintelligence-driven methodologies that expose attacker logic and behavior patterns missed by traditional tools. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, CyTwist delivers a lightweight, seamless security layer that complements existing platforms while dramatically strengthening cyber resilience.For more information, visit www.cytwist.com or follow CyTwist on LinkedIn.

