Towing Experts Chris and Misty Hulsey Share Tips to Avoid Needing a Tow in Cold Weather in HelloNation

Misty Hulsey

How can drivers avoid needing a tow during winter?

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can drivers avoid needing a tow during winter? Cold weather is notorious for causing car trouble, but preparation can significantly lower the risk of being stranded. In a recent HelloNation article, Chris and Misty Hulsey of Hulsey’s Wrecker Service in Gainesville, GA, outline practical steps to help drivers prevent breakdowns when temperatures drop.Low temperatures can drain car batteries, lower tire pressure, and strain engines. The article advises testing batteries before winter and replacing any that are more than three years old or showing weakness. Cold weather also reduces tire pressure, so regular checks and adjustments to the manufacturer’s recommended levels help prevent loss of traction and blowouts. Maintaining proper coolant levels is essential to protect engines from freezing and overheating, while routine inspections of belts, hoses, and spark plugs can ward off unexpected issues.The article recommends keeping the gas tank at least half full to avoid fuel line freeze-ups and ensure heat is available during long waits in traffic or emergencies. Carrying a winter emergency kit, including blankets, gloves, snacks, water, and a phone charger, provides added safety if assistance is delayed. These simple precautions can greatly reduce the likelihood of needing a tow and make winter driving safer.Drivers who follow these guidelines from Hulsey’s Wrecker Service can face cold-weather travel with more confidence. Read the full article, Tips to Avoid Needing a Tow in Cold Weather, featured in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

