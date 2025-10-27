TechMatter Launches Cure AR, a Next-Gen AI-Enabled Medical Billing Software to Simplify Healthcare Revenue Management

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechMatter proudly announces its medical billing software, Cure AR Healthcare practices across the country continue to face challenges with growing administrative burdens, claim denials, and delayed reimbursements. Cure AR was developed to directly address these issues by combining artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced analytics into one intelligent platform.The result: fewer denials, faster payments, and greater financial visibility. With Cure AR, healthcare providers are already seeing a reduction of 33% in accounts receivable days, enabling faster reimbursements, reduced overhead costs, and less time spent on paperwork, so providers can focus more on patient care.“Cure AR was developed to eliminate the complexity and frustration healthcare providers face in billing and collections,” said Mubashir Hanif , CEO of TechMatter.“Healthcare is about people, not about administrative tasks and piling paperwork. Our goal was to create a solution that allows providers to reduce their burden and improve their financial operations while staying focused on patient well-being.”Adding to this, the Director of Product Innovation at TechMatter shared, “Cure AR isn’t just software. It’s a smarter way of managing revenue. Through its AI capabilities, our medical billing software will be able to help practices of all sizes predict, prevent, and resolve claim issues before they become bottlenecks. This level of proactive automation is what sets Cure AR apart.”Cure AR offers comprehensive end-to-end capabilities, including:Automated Claim Scrubbing & Submission: AI validation identifies and corrects coding or data errors before submission.Intelligent Denial Management: Detects root causes of denials and prioritizes resubmissions for faster recovery.Seamless Integration: Works effortlessly with leading EHR and practice management systems.Real-Time Analytics Dashboard: Customizable financial insights into claims, collections, and payer performance.Secure Cloud-Based Infrastructure: Fully HIPAA-compliant, ensuring patient and financial data are always protected.Fully Customizable & Scalable: Designed to meet the needs of solo practitioners, clinics, and large hospital networks.What makes Cure AR truly unique is its ability to adapt to each organization’s workflow. Users can customize dashboards, automate repetitive billing tasks, and tailor reporting metrics to meet compliance standards and business goals. Its intelligent automation reduces redundancy, improves accuracy, and provides healthcare leaders with the visibility they need to make confident financial decisions.AvailabilityCure AR is now available nationwide to healthcare providers and billing companies. Interested organizations can request a free demo to see how Cure AR can optimize their revenue cycle management.About TechMatterFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Glendale, California, TechMatter is a technology solutions provider specializing in healthcare innovation, managed IT services, and enterprise software development. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that include electronic health record systems, practice management platforms, revenue cycle management, and cloud-based infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.