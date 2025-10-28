Asset Strategy Consultants Announces Significant Changes to Ownership and Leadership Structure

ASC completes succession plan; now majority employee-owned. Anne Hernandez & Juan Buendia named Co-Managing Partners; Al Morrison to retire.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asset Strategy Consultants (ASC) is pleased to announce the completion of its ownership succession plan following the passing of the company’s Co-Founder, Charles “Ted” Herget, Jr. in 2023. With a significant portion of equity now held by the firm’s next generation of leaders, the company is majority-owned by its employees as of October 1, 2025.As part of this transition, Chairman and Co-Founder, Al Morrison has also announced his retirement effective March 31, 2026, and named Anne Hernandez and Juan Buendia as Co-Managing Partners to lead the firm into the next phase of growth. Anne has been with the firm for 21 years and will retain her role as Director of Investments. Juan joined in 2021 and will retain his current role as Director of Client Advisory.Al Morrison: “Serving our clients in a fiduciary capacity for the past 34 years has been the honor of a lifetime. I have great confidence in Anne and Juan to lead the business going forward and to continue ASC’s mission to place our clients’ interests first and prudently advise them in the pursuit of their investment goals. Having completed the ownership and management transitions, I can now look forward to my retirement with my wife Kakki and enjoying more time with my children and grandchildren.”In addition, Chief Investment Officer, Andy Conner, who has been with the firm since 2019, has been named an equity Partner.The new executive leadership team of Anne Hernandez, Juan Buendia, and Andy Conner also includes John Meehan, Director of Research and long-time Partner, who has been with the firm since 2006. Combined, the team has over 140 years of investment management and principal investing experience.Anne Hernandez: “We are very excited about the future of Asset Strategy. Our new ownership structure creates alignment among all stakeholders – owners, employees, and clients alike – that goes hand-in-hand with our conflict-free business model.”ASC is also pleased to announce that India Suter and Pawitra Kc have been named Partners of ASC, in recognition of their long tenure with the firm and their important contributions to the business over the years. India has been with ASC for 14 years and is the Director of Business Development. Pawitra joined ASC in 2009 and is a Sr. Investment Analyst on the Investment Management & Research team.Juan Buendia: “Ultimately, this enhances our ability to attract and retain high caliber talent and thus our value proposition of providing a highly customized fiduciary service to our clients.”About Asset Strategy Consultants (ASC):Founded in 1991, Asset Strategy Consultants (ASC) is a Maryland-based independent employee-owned investment advisor with over $5.4 billion in client assets under advisement. ASC specializes in customized goals-based investment services for middle market endowments, foundations, and families primarily. For more information, please visit www.assetstrategyconsultants.com Contact:For more information about this press release please contact India Suter, Partner and Director of Business Development at suter@assetstrategyconsultants.com or 410-584-2137.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.