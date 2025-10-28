TxDOT CIO Anh Selissen to Keynote GAACC’s 2025 Ovation Gala: 'Illuminate The Night'

Anh Selissen - Chief Information Officer, TxDOT

When we shine a light on emerging talent, we create space for innovation and connection. It’s an honor to support an event that uplifts voices, celebrates heritage, and inspires a brighter future.” — Anh Selissen

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce (GAACC) is proud to announce that Anh Selissen, the transformative Chief Information Officer for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), will be the keynote speaker for the 2025 Ovation Gala. This year’s gala, themed “Illuminate The Night,” celebrates the visionary leaders and innovators whose brilliance powers economic progress across Central Texas while emphasizing the importance of paving the path forward for new generations of young professionals.

As the CIO for one of the nation’s largest transportation networks, Selissen leads over 700 technology professionals and has fundamentally transformed TxDOT’s IT division into a mission-aligned, customer-focused division. Since her appointment in 2019, she has seen the division through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, has championed award-winning digital platforms, and launched a forward-thinking AI program grounded in public trust, establishing her as a national leader in public sector technology. Her work embodies the gala's theme of illuminating the path forward through innovation and strategic vision.

“Anh is the perfect embodiment of our ‘Illuminate The Night’ theme,” said Ahmed Moledina, GAACC Past Board Chair and current Ovation Planning Committee Chair. “She is a true luminary whose leadership not only drives technological advancement but also empowers diverse voices and mentors the next generation of leaders. We are honored to have her share her inspiring journey and insights with our community as we celebrate the brilliance that moves our region forward.”

Beyond her technical achievements, Selissen is renowned for her people-first leadership, building a culture of service, inclusion, and trust. Her recognition as a State IT Leader of the Year and a SIM Austin IT Executive of the Year highlights her dual excellence as both a technology strategist and an authentic, inspiring leader.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this year’s ‘Illuminate the Night’ celebration with the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce,” said Selissen. “The theme beautifully captures the spirit of progress and unity - lighting the way forward not just for our community, but especially for the next generation of Asian American leaders. When we shine a light on emerging talent, we create space for innovation and connection. It’s an honor to support an event that uplifts voices, celebrates heritage, and inspires a brighter future for all.”

The Ovation Gala is GAACC’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting the chamber’s year-round work to foster economic success, professional development, and community engagement. The event is renowned as the “best Asian celebration in Austin,” bringing together hundreds of business leaders, elected officials, and community advocates for an evening of connection and growth.

Event Details:

What: 2025 GAACC Ovation Gala: Illuminate The Night

When: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Where: Hyatt Regency Austin

Tickets & Sponsorships: Available at www.ovationgala.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.