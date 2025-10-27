Hiker Rescued in the Mt. Washington Snow

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

October 27, 2025

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – On the evening of Sunday, October 26, 2025, search and rescue personnel worked to assist a young man who was caught in windblown snow with a dying light and cell phone near the summit of Mt. Washington.

At 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were alerted to the incident via a 911 call. It was quickly determined that Owen Strommer, 20, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, was on the upper reaches of the Tuckerman Ravine Trail approximately 0.3 miles below the summit of Mt. Washington. Through a broken cell phone connection, authorities learned that Strommer was on the trail but that both his headlamp and cell phone were rapidly dying and he had no backup equipment. Strommer advised that he was currently alright but unprepared to spend the night, especially if he had to stop moving. Conditions at the summit at that time consisted of windblown snow with very limited visibility, an ambient air temperature of 21ºF, and a wind chill of 3ºF. Given the circumstances and the weather, a rescue effort was immediately initiated.

Conservation Officers and a volunteer from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR) were subsequently dispatched to respond to the Mt. Washington Auto Road. A staff member from Mt. Washington State Park also responded from the summit with a fully chained up truck and parked with his lights on at the top of Tuckerman Ravine Trail to watch for Strommer.

Following his initial call, Strommer was able to slowly keep picking his way up the trail with the aid of his dying headlamp. Following cairns (piles of rocks used to mark the trail), Strommer eventually saw the headlights of the State Park pickup truck and scrambled his way up to the vehicle. At 8:29 p.m., Strommer was encountered by Park staff and driven to the summit to be warmed and evaluated. Very fortunately Strommer was found to be uninjured, and after some time was driven to waiting Conservation Officers for a final trip to the base of the mountain.

All parties involved were clear of this incident by 10:00 p.m.

Strommer was found to have done some research on his hike, but was absolutely unprepared for the conditions that he encountered above treeline. This situation could have had a very bad outcome, and everyone involved recognized that fact. Strommer was grateful for the response and assistance and thanked the rescuers multiple times in the aftermath of this event.

While it may be fall in most of New Hampshire, it is absolutely the start of winter on the high peaks of the White Mountains. Everyone venturing to these areas is highly encouraged to plan for winter conditions; your life may depend on it. Visit hikesafe.com for more information.