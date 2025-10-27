Influential Women Features Michelle D. Jackson: A Trailblazer in Law and Military Service

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Army Veteran to Senior Corporate Paralegal, Michelle D. Jackson Drives Excellence in Corporate Law and Community InitiativesInfluential Women is proud to announce the recognition of Michelle D. Jackson in its prestigious 2025 series. A dedicated U.S. Army Veteran and accomplished Corporate Paralegal, Michelle brings over 15 years of invaluable legal experience to the forefront of corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, entity management, and regulatory compliance. Currently serving as a Senior Corporate Paralegal at Rees Broome, PC, Michelle’s sharp legal acumen and exceptional organizational skills play a pivotal role in supporting complex transactions and dynamic legal teams.Michelle’s impressive educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts from Mary Baldwin University and a Master of Arts in Computer Information Systems from the University of Phoenix. Throughout her career, she has held impactful positions at renowned firms such as Allen & Overy and A&O Shearman, contributing significantly to the Projects, Energy, Natural Resources, and Infrastructure (PENRI) practice. Her early leadership experience as an Army officer has seamlessly translated into her legal work, where she is known for her reliability, adaptability, and results-driven mindset.In her current role, Michelle excels in various legal functions, including document control, closings, due diligence, and legal research. She is also expanding her expertise in critical areas such as renewable energy, the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA), and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-related matters. As a commissioned Notary Public for Washington, D.C., and Virginia as well as a member of the National Notary Association, Michelle continues to exemplify commitment to her profession.Reflecting on her success, Michelle attributes her achievements to the core values of honesty, integrity, grit, and an unwavering determination to persevere. “There is no such thing as a stupid question except for the unasked question. The answer to any situation is out there; you just have to ask the right questions until you discover the answer,” she advises, emphasizing the importance of inquiry in personal and professional growth.To young women entering the legal field, Michelle offers invaluable advice: “Remain true to who you are and do not compromise your standards. Learn as much as you can and apply it appropriately. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, even if the answers seem obvious. None of us are mind readers, and it’s always best to know what is being asked of you rather than to assume.”Honesty and loyalty are the cornerstones of Michelle’s professional and personal life. She strives to build trust with her colleagues, stakeholders, and family, believing that maintaining these core values is essential for lasting success and meaningful relationships.Beyond her professional achievements, Michelle is deeply committed to service in her community. She teaches Sunday School, sings in her church choir, and actively volunteers for causes related to civil rights and veteran support.As a proud first-generation military officer from a family with deep roots in service, Michelle D. Jackson approaches every role with integrity, a strong work ethic, and a sense of humor—qualities that have propelled her success in both the legal and military fields.Learn More about Michelle D. Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelled-jackson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

