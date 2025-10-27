Hips and Knees Reconstructive Market to Reach USD 22.9 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Technological Innovation

Hips & Knees Reconstructive Market

Hips & knees reconstructive market grows to USD 22.9 B by 2031, driven by ageing populations, arthritis cases, and advancements in robotic-assisted surgeries.

Robotic-assisted systems, 3D-printed implants, and cementless fixation methods are revolutionizing joint replacement, propelling the hips & knees reconstructive market toward US$22.9 billion by 2031.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the hips & knees reconstructive market was valued at approximately US$17.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach nearly US$22.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of around 3.6% during the forecast period (2024–2031). The rising incidence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, coupled with advancements in implant materials, fixation methods, and robotic-assisted surgical techniques, are fueling market growth.The global hips and knees reconstructive market encompasses surgical procedures, implants, and associated systems designed to restore mobility and relieve pain for patients suffering from degenerative joint diseases, traumatic injuries, or congenital abnormalities. These procedures include total replacements, partial replacements, and revision surgeries for both hip and knee joints. The market plays a critical role in modern orthopaedics, improving the quality of life for millions worldwide. Increasing life expectancy, a growing elderly population, and rising demand for mobility-preserving interventions are driving the strong expansion of this sector.The knee reconstruction segment remains the dominant product category due to the higher prevalence of knee osteoarthritis and sports-related injuries. Meanwhile, North America continues to lead globally, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong reimbursement systems, and early adoption of cutting-edge orthopaedic technologies.

Key Highlights from the Report
➤ The global market is projected to grow from US$17.3 billion in 2023 to US$22.9 billion by 2031, reflecting steady annual expansion.
➤ Knee reconstruction dominates the product category due to higher rates of degenerative joint disease and sports injuries.
➤ Cementless fixation techniques are gaining traction, offering improved longevity and bone integration for younger, active patients.
➤ Rapid technological advancements, including robotic-assisted systems and 3D-printed implants, are transforming surgical precision.
➤ Outpatient joint replacement and minimally invasive procedures are improving patient recovery and reducing hospitalization costs.
➤ Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by medical tourism, increasing healthcare expenditure, and ageing populations.

Recent Development

USA:
August 2025: U.S. orthopedic centers introduced robotic-assisted surgical platforms for hip and knee reconstructions, enabling higher precision, less invasive procedures, and reduced patient recovery times.
September 2025: Major implant manufacturers launched new ranges of advanced cementless and 3D-printed implants designed for greater longevity and compatibility with younger, active patient populations.

Japan:
August 2025: Japanese hospitals expanded the use of minimally invasive hip and knee replacement techniques, improving patient satisfaction and enabling faster postoperative recovery.
September 2025: Leading Japanese medtech firms partnered with European companies to co-develop smart joint implants featuring integrated sensors for real-time post-surgical monitoring and personalized rehabilitation.

Company Insights:
Key players operating in the global hips & knees reconstructive market include:
• Zimmer Biomet
• Stryker Corporation
• DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
• Smith & Nephew plc
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation
• B. Braun SE
• Exactech, Inc.
• LimaCorporate S.p.A.

Market Segmentation:
The hips and knees reconstructive market is categorized based on product type, fixation method, end-user, and geography.

By Product Type:
The market can be divided into hip reconstruction and knee reconstruction.
Knee reconstruction includes total knee systems, partial knee systems, and revision knee systems. Total knee replacement remains the most frequently performed orthopaedic procedure globally.
Hip reconstruction includes total hip systems, partial hip systems, and revision hip systems. With advancements in implant coatings and materials, hip reconstruction procedures now offer longer implant lifespans and improved functionality.

By Fixation Method:
Implants are affixed using cemented, cementless, or hybrid fixation techniques. Cemented fixation is traditionally used for older patients due to its immediate stability. Braun SE• Exactech, Inc.• LimaCorporate S.p.A.Market Segmentation:The hips and knees reconstructive market is categorized based on product type, fixation method, end-user, and geography.By Product Type:The market can be divided into hip reconstruction and knee reconstruction.Knee reconstruction includes total knee systems, partial knee systems, and revision knee systems. Total knee replacement remains the most frequently performed orthopaedic procedure globally.Hip reconstruction includes total hip systems, partial hip systems, and revision hip systems. With advancements in implant coatings and materials, hip reconstruction procedures now offer longer implant lifespans and improved functionality.By Fixation Method:Implants are affixed using cemented, cementless, or hybrid fixation techniques. Cemented fixation is traditionally used for older patients due to its immediate stability. However, cementless fixation methods are gaining popularity among younger patients as they enable natural bone growth into the implant surface, providing superior long-term outcomes.By End User:The market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and orthopaedic specialty clinics. Hospitals currently dominate due to the complexity of reconstructive surgeries requiring advanced equipment and specialized surgeons. However, ASCs are rapidly emerging in developed regions because they offer cost-effective procedures and reduced hospital stays.By Procedure Type:The market can further be segmented into primary replacements and revision surgeries. Primary surgeries account for the majority of procedures, while revision surgeries are increasing as implant lifespans extend and aging implants require replacement.By Geography:The market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region exhibits distinct growth patterns based on demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and economic development.

Regional Insights:

North America:
North America continues to lead the global hips & knees reconstructive market. The United States accounts for the largest share, driven by advanced surgical infrastructure, a high number of trained orthopaedic surgeons, and favorable reimbursement policies. The region also leads in the adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries and navigation systems, which enhance surgical precision and reduce recovery time. Increasing demand from younger patients seeking early joint restoration is also contributing to steady growth.

Europe:
Europe holds a substantial market share owing to its well-established healthcare systems and strong presence of major orthopaedic device manufacturers. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France have been early adopters of advanced surgical solutions and have high procedure volumes. The region’s ageing population and well-structured insurance coverage systems further sustain growth. Initiatives promoting shorter recovery times and outpatient procedures are also helping reduce healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes.Asia-Pacific:Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional segment. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable incomes, and a surge in medical tourism are propelling growth in this region. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing rapid increases in orthopaedic procedures due to larger geriatric populations and rising incidence of osteoarthritis. Additionally, growing awareness about advanced reconstructive options and the availability of affordable implants are accelerating adoption across emerging economies.Latin America and Middle East & Africa:These regions are gradually developing their orthopaedic care capabilities. Latin America is benefitting from the expansion of private healthcare facilities and government initiatives aimed at improving access to advanced surgeries. The Middle East & Africa are also witnessing gradual growth due to healthcare modernization efforts, partnerships with international device manufacturers, and the growing demand for joint reconstruction among ageing populations.Market Dynamics:Market DriversThe hips & knees reconstructive market is driven by several interrelated factors.Ageing population: With life expectancy increasing globally, the prevalence of degenerative joint conditions such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis continues to rise. This demographic trend is the primary demand driver for hip and knee replacement surgeries.Technological advancements: The integration of robotic-assisted systems, 3D-printed implants, and computer-guided navigation tools is improving surgical precision, implant alignment, and patient outcomes.Improved implant materials: Modern implants are made from biocompatible alloys and advanced ceramics that enhance durability and reduce wear, extending implant lifespans.Lifestyle changes: Rising obesity levels, sports injuries, and sedentary habits are increasing the incidence of joint degeneration even among younger individuals.Increased awareness and accessibility: Growing access to healthcare services in emerging markets and expanding medical tourism are making reconstructive surgeries more affordable and accessible to a wider patient population.Market Restraints:Despite its positive outlook, the market faces several challenges:High cost of procedures: The expense associated with joint reconstruction including implants, hospitalization, and rehabilitation remains prohibitive for some patients, especially in low- and middle-income countries.Regulatory barriers: Strict approval processes for medical devices and implants delay the introduction of innovative solutions.Surgical risks and complications: Revision surgeries, infections, and implant failures remain key concerns impacting patient confidence.Limited specialized workforce: Shortage of trained orthopaedic surgeons and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in certain regions restrict market expansion.Market Opportunities:Emerging markets offer vast opportunities for growth, especially with the rise of medical tourism in Asia and Latin America. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, coupled with technological advancements like smart implants and same-day joint replacement surgeries, are opening new frontiers. Additionally, innovations in patient-specific and minimally invasive procedures are enabling faster recovery and improved mobility, creating attractive prospects for both manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Reasons to Buy the Report:
✔ Gain comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights into the hips & knees reconstructive market, including current size, trends, and forecasts.
✔ Understand market segmentation and regional performance to identify high-growth areas and emerging opportunities.
✔ Assess key market drivers, restraints, and technological advancements influencing the industry landscape.
✔ Benchmark leading players' strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments.
✔ Access actionable intelligence to support business expansion, product development, and investment decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
◆ How big is the global hips & knees reconstructive market?
◆ What is the projected growth rate of the hips & knees reconstructive market during 2024–2031?
◆ Which region is expected to dominate the hips & knees reconstructive market in the forecast period?
◆ What are the main product types in the hips & knees reconstructive market?
◆ Who are the major players operating in the global hips & knees reconstructive industry?

Conclusion:
The hips & knees reconstructive market stands at the forefront of global orthopaedic innovation, offering life-changing solutions for millions of patients suffering from joint-related disorders. As the burden of osteoarthritis continues to grow alongside the world’s ageing population, demand for reconstructive surgeries is expected to rise steadily. Technological breakthroughs, from robotic-assisted systems to patient-specific implants, are enhancing surgical precision and improving clinical outcomes.While challenges such as cost and regulatory hurdles persist, the overall outlook for the market remains optimistic. Expanding access to advanced surgical care, the emergence of outpatient joint replacement centers, and rising adoption in developing regions are expected to sustain growth over the next decade. Companies that focus on innovation, affordability, and patient-centric care will be well positioned to capitalize on the expanding opportunities in this dynamic and transformative market.

