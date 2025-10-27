FDA and USDA Enforcement of HACCP

HACCP is enforced by bothe FDA and the USDA. but they have jurisdiction over different types of food products.

LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Both the USDA and FDA oversee HACCP. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) oversees the safety of commercial meat, poultry, and egg products. FDA regulates HACCP for a wide range of food products, such as seafood and juice, and requires manufacturers to implement the system to control hazards.The FSIS (USDA) plays a significant role in ensuring public health by inspecting the commercial meat, poultry, and egg product supply to determine whether they are wholesome, safe, and adequately labeled. This involves examining the products, assessing new safety technologies, and testing for compliance with standards on pathogens and chemical residues through surveillance and testing. FSIS also inspects imported meat products to determine whether or not they comply with U.S. safety measures before marketing.In the last paragraph, we stated that it is the USDA's responsibility to ensure that food is safe, wholesome, and properly labeled. Although 'wholesome' is never a factor in food safety, "wholesome" must be interpreted to imply favorable to or indicative of good health and physical welfare. To put it into perspective, wholesome food is highly processed and rich in essential nutrients, which support overall health. It is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals by nature, but low in added sugar, artificial ingredients, and unhealthy fats. The health foods are fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, nuts, and seeds.As meat and poultry products are imported, they must first pass requirements from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) before being inspected by FSIS. Facilities inspected by the FSIS would benefit from activating a Foreign SupplierVerification Program, as it addresses key requirements importers must meet when importing food from foreign countries.While the USDA regulates HACCP for meat, poultry, and some egg products, the FDA's regulations apply to all other food companies that are required to register with them. The FDA's rules are based on the principles of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and guide businesses in creating plans to identify and control hazards throughout the production process.The FDA regulates HACCP for most food products, including dairy, produce, spices, nuts, cereals, and, most importantly, seafood and juice. HACCP is a mandatory system for certain FDA-regulated foods to ensure food safety. The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) has introduced new requirements for many FDA-regulated facilities, including the need for a Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) plan. Still, HACCP remains the foundation for these new rules.The FDA guidance on HACCP involves a systematic approach to identifying, evaluating, and controlling biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw materials to finished products. The overarching goal is to prevent foodborne illnesses by controlling hazards at critical points in the production process. The FDA uses these controls to check for compliance through inspections and other follow-up activities.ehaccp.org is an online HACCP and food safety training platform that provides accredited HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) and food safety certification courses for the food industry. The courses are designed to meet training requirements from the FDA, FSIS/USDA, and GFSI, are International HACCP Alliance-accredited, and are available in multiple languages. The courses are available at any time, narrated, interactive, and prove both a hard copy certificate as well as over 300 templates to help you build your HACCP plan from the ground up.

