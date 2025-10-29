New Multi-Layered Fraud Detection to Safeguard Marketing Spend

CATCH Tech

CATCH Tech Launches A New Algorithm Helping to Avoid Affiliate Fraud

As fraud becomes more sophisticated, detection needs to evolve from reaction to understanding. This helps businesses reduce wasted spend and make their marketing budgets more effective” — Evgenii Kuznetsov

FUNCHAL, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CATCH Tech , a Portugal-based startup providing advanced web analytics and cookieless marketing solutions, has launched a new multi-layered fraud detection algorithm to better identify and prevent fraudulent activity in affiliate marketing.Unlike traditional solutions that usually treat any change in UTM tags or cookies during a single session as fraud, CATCH Tech’s algorithm takes a more nuanced approach. It evaluates traffic patterns at the webmaster level and examines sequences of visits from the same user on the same domain and IP. This method reduces false positives and distinguishes between genuine user behavior and actual fraudulent activity.The system analyzes patterns in user activity, including fingerprinting and visit logs, to identify fraudulent behavior and separate it from legitimate traffic.The detection process operates through four main stages:1. Selection of Relevant Visits: Identifies visits where UTM-tag manipulation – fake links that trick marketing tracking systems – may have occurred.2. Behavioral Verification: Looks for unusual patterns in visit history and user interactions.3. Contextual Risk Assessment: Checks that ad tags match traffic sources to avoid mislabeling legitimate traffic.4. Final Classification: Assigns a fraud likelihood instead of automatically blocking every click.Once suspicious patterns are detected, the system can block fraudulent activity in real time or generate detailed reports with recommendations for further investigation. Results are integrated into clients’ CPA or affiliate platforms for easy review.The new system introduces several key improvements – from context-aware filtering to delayed fraud detection – identifying cookie stuffing through timing analysis and low-interaction patterns – compared to conventional methods, which typically reduce fraudulent clicks by around 28% . Beyond working with traditional affiliate marketing, the system can handle high-risk environments like crypto and fintech, helping organizations detect and mitigate fraudulent activity.About CATCH TechCATCH is a performance-oriented web analytics and retargeting technology company that helps businesses improve campaign performance and maximize return on investment. The company generates revenue only after a sale is completed, enabling clients to allocate marketing budgets more efficiently.

