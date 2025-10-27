Influential Women Profiles Paola Pagan: Leading Innovation and Excellence in Laboratory Medicine at UHealth Laboratories

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Leader Empowers Teams, Elevates Diagnostic Innovation, and Champions Patient-Centered CareInfluential Women proudly recognizes Paola Pagan in its esteemed 2025 series, celebrating her as the Associate Vice President of UHealth Laboratories at the University of Miami Health System. In this pivotal role, she leads a team of over 400 laboratory professionals committed to delivering accurate, timely, and high-quality diagnostic testing, ensuring patient care remains at the forefront of every decision.With more than 20 years of progressive leadership in laboratory operations, Paola has held key positions including Assistant Vice President, Executive Director, and Director of Laboratory Services within the organization. Her strategic oversight ensures that operational excellence and clinical quality remain hallmarks of UHealth’s laboratory services, while her Lean Six Sigma Green Belt expertise enables her to streamline processes, reduce variability, and enhance patient outcomes across the health system.Paola is deeply passionate about mentoring and empowering her teams, fostering high-performance, collaborative environments where innovation and continuous improvement thrive. Her leadership style balances technical proficiency with a people-first approach, inspiring her staff to achieve their full potential while driving transformative results in laboratory medicine.An alumna of Columbia University with a Bachelor’s Degree earned in 1998, Paola also holds an MBA in Healthcare Administration from Miami Herbert Business School and plans to begin her Doctorate in 2026. Her commitment to professional growth, diagnostic excellence, and patient-centered care continues to guide her work in aligning laboratory operations with the broader goals of modern healthcare delivery.Paola attributes her success to humility and creativity, emphasizing that staying grounded allows her to continuously learn and evolve, while a creative mindset helps her approach challenges with fresh perspectives and innovative solutions. “Staying true to who I am has helped me build genuine relationships, stay grounded, and bring authenticity to everything I do,” she shares, highlighting advice that has shaped her career.For young women entering the field, Paola encourages seeking mentorship early, finding guides who inspire growth, and using their voices confidently. “Speak up, ask questions, and share your ideas,” she advises. “Your perspective matters, and confidence comes from practice and showing up as your authentic self.”Integrity and loyalty are the cornerstones of Paola’s professional and personal values. She believes in doing the right thing, even when no one is watching, and in staying true to her commitments. Trust is built through consistency and honesty, principles she carries into every professional and personal relationship.Outside of her career, Paola is a devoted mother to two sons and enjoys cooking, music, and family gatherings. Her dedication to excellence, people, and patient-centered care continues to make her a transformative leader in laboratory medicine.Learn More about Paola Pagan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/paola-pagan or through the University of Miami Health System, https://people.miami.edu/profile/211bae268f845354c0474342392454e9 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

