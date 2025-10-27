KFSHRC Signs Strategic Agreement with Kure Cells to Localize Advanced CAR-T Immunotherapies

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has signed a strategic partnership with American biotechnology company Kure Cells to develop and localize advanced CAR-T immunotherapy technologies. The partnership enables technology transfer for local manufacturing and enhances access to innovative therapeutic solutions for patients across the Kingdom in accordance with global standards.The memorandum was signed at KFSHRC's pavilion in the Global Health Zone during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, attended by senior leaders and experts from both organizations. Dr. Bjorn Zoega, CEO, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre-Riyadh, and Dr. David Wald, CEO, Kure Cells, signed the agreement.The partnership focuses on developing clinical studies for advanced cellular therapies (CAR-T) and accelerating regulatory approval processes. KFSHRC will receive technology transfer and operational support to establish local manufacturing capabilities under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, enabling the hospital to produce complex specialized treatments independently.Additional collaboration includes granting KFSHRC priority rights in developing future CAR-T products, exchanging specialized expertise, and generating research data to support clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes.This partnership strengthens KFSHRC's position as a leading regional center in precision medicine and advanced therapies, while supporting Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to localize advanced therapeutic technologies and enhance healthcare system efficiency and sustainability.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

