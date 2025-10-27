ANFFF 2025 Honors Dr. Jane Goodall and Bridges London & Shanghai Through “Life Resonance | Ecological Future.

2025 ANFFF Opening Ceremony Once Upon a Time in a Forest - Q&A with Minka Audiences at ANFFF 2025 Opening

ANFFF 2025 brings 69 countries together under “Life Resonance | Ecological Future,” honoring Dr. Jane Goodall and inspiring global ecological storytelling.

Film is not only a witness to our ecological era, but a bridge connecting global voices for coexistence and renewal.” — Kean Cao, Festival Director, Animal·Nature·Future Film Festival

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Animal·Nature·Future Film Festival ( ANFFF ), founded by International Nature Bond CIC (UK), has successfully launched its 2025 edition in London.Under the theme “Life Resonance | Ecological Future – See the Unseen,” the festival continues to build global cultural bridges through film, fostering creative collaboration between filmmakers, scientists, and environmental advocates.🌍 A Cross-Continental LaunchThe Opening Ceremony, held on October 25, 2025, at Curzon Cinema Soho, featured the UK screening of Once Upon a Time in a Forest (Finland, 93’) by acclaimed director Virpi Suutari.Hosted by actor and animal welfare advocate Dan Richardson alongside Festival Director Kean Cao, the event invited audiences to reflect on the power of storytelling to inspire ecological awareness and collective action.This year’s ANFFF received 226 film submissions in 49 languages from 69 countries and regions. The official selection, which includes 62 debut works and 50 student projects, marks a record expansion that underscores the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and cross-cultural understanding.🌿 In Memory of Dr. Jane GoodallThis year’s opening ceremony paid special tribute to Dr. Jane Goodall (1934–2025) — the legendary primatologist, environmentalist, and humanitarian whose lifelong dedication reshaped humanity’s understanding of the natural world.Her groundbreaking research with chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania, not only transformed science but also awakened generations to the moral and emotional connections that bind all living beings.In her opening address, Kean Cao, Festival Director, shared how Jane Goodall’s story first inspired her as a child:“I remember being mesmerized by the image of Jane sitting quietly in the forest, listening to chimpanzees. Through her example, we connected with people around the world who share her respect and curiosity for nature. It is this spirit that continues to guide our work and partnerships across communities and countries.”Dr. Goodall’s legacy — compassion, empathy, and education — lives on through initiatives like ANFFF, which seeks to “bring kindness and awareness to more people around the world.”Her passing on October 1, 2025, was deeply felt across the global conservation community. The festival’s dedication to her vision reaffirms its mission to turn empathy into action, uniting creative voices for a shared ecological future.🎥 Women Leading the Future of Wildlife FilmmakingA highlight of the 2025 program is the “Leading Women in Wildlife Filmmaking” panel, scheduled for November 4, 2025.The online event celebrates pioneering women who are reshaping natural history storytelling:Dr. Wendy Darke, former Head of the BBC Natural History Unit and Founder of True to NatureSophie Darlington, BAFTA member and wildlife cinematographer (Planet Earth III, Our Planet)Justine Evans, acclaimed for her low-light and canopy cinematographyLizzie Daly, wildlife biologist and filmmaker (Jaguar Journals, Nature’s Greatest Mysteries)Faith Musembi, Kenyan director of Queens and Chasing the RainsModerated by Ningjing Wang, the discussion explores how diversity and female leadership drive creative and ethical innovation in conservation storytelling.🐾 Global Community EngagementThe Animal·Nature·Future Month ( ANFM ) campaign has grown to 21 partner organizations, spanning marine conservation, urban biodiversity, and wildlife welfare.Meanwhile, the Audience Choice project expanded from 7 UK universities to 30 community groups worldwide, empowering local curators to design screenings and workshops tailored to their cultural contexts.These community initiatives embody ANFFF’s mission — to move from ecological awareness to meaningful action.🌊 Shanghai: Innovation Meets EcologyIn Shanghai, ANFFF introduced two flagship initiatives:“Beyond Exploration: Deep Sea and Polar Regions” Forum, uniting experts from PADI, Lanpu Ecology, Starry Universe Cosmos Vision, and True To Nature to discuss global marine protection.“AI-Empowered Ecological Film Incubator,” co-hosted with Shanghai Vancouver Film School, supporting five emerging projects integrating artificial intelligence into ecological filmmaking.Together, these programs demonstrate ANFFF’s dual mission as both a think tank for ecological ideas and an innovation lab for sustainable storytelling.🌱 About ANFFFFounded by International Nature Bond CIC, ANFFF is a non-profit global platform dedicated to promoting ecological awareness through cinema and cross-cultural dialogue.The 2025 edition’s theme “Life Resonance | Ecological Future” reflects the festival’s ongoing effort to amplify visionary voices, honor the legacy of pioneers like Dr. Jane Goodall, and cultivate an international community of ecological creatives.For more information, visit www.anfff.org Watch the official trailer: ANFFF 2025 Official Trailer

ANFFF 2025 Official Trailer - Life Resonance | Ecological Future – See the Unseen (Animal Nature Future Film Festival)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.