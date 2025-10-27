Seedium’s AI-Powered Framework Helps Businesses Modernize Legacy Systems 2× Faster

Seedium team

Mykhailo Kopyl, CEO of Seedium, shares how the team uses AI-powered automation to modernize legacy systems, helping clients complete the process 50% faster.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mykhailo Kopyl, CEO of the web and mobile development company Seedium, shares how the team uses AI-powered automation to modernize legacy systems, helping clients complete the process as much as 50% faster.As more enterprises face technical debt and pressure to adopt AI-ready architectures, modernization has become a strategic priority. But outdated technologies, fragile integrations, and intricate dependencies often make the process slow and disruptive. As a result, many companies delay modernization until their legacy platforms can no longer support growing workloads or innovations.Recognizing these challenges, Seedium integrates AI-powered automation tools into the modernization process to make it faster and more efficient for small and medium-sized businesses.Building on years of engineering expertise, Seedium performs an in-depth system audit to identify tasks that can be safely automated for maximum efficiency.“At Seedium, we use AI as a productivity tool and integrate it into the workflow only after evaluating the system and establishing custom rules and templates, based on the product’s architecture and standards,” explains Mykhailo.Throughout the process, human experts remain in full control to ensure quality, reliability, and compliance at every step.According to Mykhailo, the framework has already proven its efficiency for the company’s clients.“In our latest project, we rebuilt the back end of a large B2B legacy platform in just six months, something that used to take more than a year before we introduced AI,” says Mykhailo.He explains that the key to successfully applying AI in the modernization process lies in a comprehensive system evaluation before introducing any automation. This assessment helps identify the highest-impact areas for improvement and determine the optimal set of tools to achieve results faster and with higher quality.It’s also recommended that organizations take an incremental approach, implementing changes step by step to ensure stability, accuracy, and full control over the outcomes.Seedium invites business and tech leaders to explore its AI-driven modernization framework and discover how automation can accelerate their growth.

