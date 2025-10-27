Pynt Finds: 98% of Organizations Are Integrating GenAI, API Security Gaps Are Exploding

GenAI application security report by Pynt

Pynt Survey of 250 Software and Security Professionals Reveals: GenAI Adoption Is Rising Fast; What About Security?

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New survey of 250 engineering and security leaders by Pynt reveals that nearly all organizations adopted or are in the process of adopting LLMs and MCPs, redefining what application security means for the AI era.

Pynt, the API security company, today released The GenAI Application Security Report, uncovering how the rise of Large Language Models (LLMs) and Model Context Protocols (MCPs) is reshaping application development, and introducing an unprecedented wave of API risks.

The independent survey of 250 engineering, IT, and security leaders found that 98% of organizations are already using or planning to use GenAI tools, yet only 2% have halted adoption due to security concerns. With APIs now powering nearly every AI workflow, traditional security models are struggling to keep up.

“The API problem wasn’t solved, and with AI, it’s exploding,” said Golan Yosef, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist at Pynt. “Developers are building faster than ever, with good reason, but they’re building on shifting ground.”

Among the key findings:

- LLMs are mainstream: 75% of companies already use LLMs to power customer-facing apps.

- MCP adoption is surging: Nearly half rely on third-party MCP servers, and a third have built their own.

- APIs top the AppSec priority list: 55% of respondents named API security as their #1 concern for 2026, ahead of SAST/DAST and cloud security tools.

- Security isn’t slowing AI down: Only 2% are pausing adoption; the rest are “securing to move faster.”

- The report warns that by 2026, API security will be the defining challenge of application development.

The Full GenAI Application Security Report is available for download here.

