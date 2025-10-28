Gangnam Announces New 'WOW: World-Class, One & Only, Wellness Vision' Initiative for K-Medical Tourism

Gangnam Medical Tourism Gangnam Medical Tour Centre Gangnam Medical Beauty Centre Gangnam Medical Aesthetic Clinic Korean Beauty Treatments

Gangnam Reigns As A World's Premier K-Medical Tourism Destination: World-Class Healthcare, Exclusive Experiences, and Wellness

Gangnam blends top-tier medical care with Korea’s unique cultural touch, setting a global standard for healing through its signature ‘Gangnam-style medical tourism’ experience.” — Cho Sung-myung, Mayor of Gangnam District

SEOUL, GANGNAM, SOUTH KOREA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gangnam District today reaffirmed its status as the global capital of K- Medical tourism , announcing its commitment to a holistic health experience under the new slogan: “WOW – World-class, One & Only, Wellness.” Gangnam attracts over 37% (more than 377,000) of all international medical tourists visiting Seoul, solidifying its position as the heart of Korea’s global healthcare scene."Gangnam is redefining medical tourism by blending world-class medical expertise with the cultural and emotional touch unique to Korea," said Cho Sung-myung, Mayor of Gangnam District. "Through our 'Gangnam-style medical tourism,' we have become the global benchmark for combining health, healing, and cultural experiences."World-Class Healthcare InfrastructureGangnam is home to a robust medical ecosystem, with 1,021 institutions officially registered to serve international patients—out of Korea’s total of 3,581. This concentration highlights the district's advanced infrastructure and internationally accredited safety standards.To ensure a seamless journey for foreign visitors, Gangnam provides comprehensive support:Concierge Services: The Gangnam Medical Tour Center and the "Medical Gangnam" online platform offer end-to-end assistance, including airport pickup, accommodation, and tax refund services.Multilingual Support: A dedicated team of 57 global healthcare coordinators offers professional translation in nine languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, and Vietnamese.“One & Only” Personalized Premium ServicesGangnam District meticulously vets and certifies its partners, establishing a network of 149 certified institutions—122 medical centers and 27 hotels/tourism companies. These partnerships are the foundation for its personalized 1:1 treatments and premium care programs, which consistently earn high trust and satisfaction ratings from patients globally.In recognition of these superior services, Gangnam received the Grand Prize in Global Marketing (Local Government Category) at Medical Asia 2024—its ninth win since 2010—reaffirming its reputation as Korea’s No.1 medical tourism destination.From Treatment to Healing: The Wellness RouteThe medical tourism experience in Gangnam extends far beyond the clinic, transforming recovery into a wellness-focused journey. Visitors can combine world-class medical services with a range of leisure and cultural activities:Integrated Wellness: Programs seamlessly blend treatments with spa services, K-beauty, fine dining, shopping, and unique K-culture experiences like personal color analysis and perfume-making workshops.City of Healing: This integrated approach allows travelers to experience Gangnam as a true “City of Healing and Wellness.”Essential Visitor Hubs: Online and OfflineTo centralize access for international patients, Gangnam operates two key resources:Gangnam Medical Tour Center (In-Person)Located near Apgujeong Station, this center is the official information hub. Multilingual staff provide one-stop services, including consultations, hospital referrals, hotel reservations, and interpretation. The center also features an AI skin analysis zone, a robot café, and K-culture experience areas.“Medical Gangnam” (Online Platform)The comprehensive online platform allows international patients to access:Information on certified institutions and costs.Consultation requests, interpretation, and pickup reservations.Promotional coupons.The platform is Korea’s first local government–operated platform dedicated to medical tourism. Recently, it introduced an AI-powered conversational assistant service that provides overseas medical tourists with real-time information about medical tourism in Korea The platform supports real-time consultations via email and social media (LINE, Instagram, WhatsApp) in English, Chinese, Japanese, and Russian.Leading the Global K-Medical WaveSince 2009, Gangnam District has strategically designated the medical industry as a key growth driver, fostering strong public-private cooperation. With its visionary “WOW” slogan, Gangnam is set to continue evolving into the global hub for healthcare and wellness, uniting cutting-edge medicine, culture, and lifestyle.About Gangnam DistrictGangnam District is the economic, cultural, and healthcare epicenter of Seoul, Republic of Korea. It is internationally recognized for its concentration of world-class medical institutions, luxury shopping, and contributions to the global K-Culture wave. The district is committed to providing a safe, sophisticated, and comprehensive wellness experience for visitors from around the world.

