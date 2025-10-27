Natural Refrigerant Market | Current Trends, Top Impacting Factors and Business Strategies 2025 - 2032

Natural Refrigerant Market, by Application

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected the supply chain of natural refrigerants, particularly ammonia.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected the supply chain of natural refrigerants, particularly ammonia.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global natural refrigerant market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for frozen and dairy products and the increasing adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants. Natural refrigerants are gaining popularity due to their non-toxic, highly efficient, and environmentally sustainable properties, along with compatibility across a wide range of refrigeration and cooling equipment.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Natural Refrigerant Market by Gas (Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Hydrocarbons, and Others) and Application (Refrigerators, Air Conditioning Systems, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," the global market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Market Dynamics:Drivers:- Growing awareness of environment-friendly refrigerants- Rising consumption of frozen and dairy productsRestraint:- Continued preference for synthetic refrigerantsOpportunity:- Technological advancements in green cooling solutionsImpact of the Russia–Ukraine Conflict:- The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected the supply chain of natural refrigerants, particularly ammonia, as both countries play significant roles in its production and distribution. The disruptions have led to supply shortages, price volatility, and shifts in trade dynamics, prompting industries to diversify suppliers and adjust sourcing strategies to mitigate risks.Segment HighlightsBy Gas:- Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) dominated the market in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of total revenue. Its non-toxic nature and safety profile make it suitable for commercial and industrial refrigeration applications such as supermarkets.- Ammonia is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8%, owing to its excellent thermodynamic and energy-efficient properties.By Application:- The refrigerators segment led the market in 2022, capturing over half of global revenue, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Natural refrigerants efficiently absorb heat, maintaining optimal cooling performance in both household and commercial refrigerators.Regional Insights:- Europe accounted for nearly 40% of the global market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2032. The region's stringent environmental regulations, including the F-Gas Regulation and initiatives to phase out high-GWP refrigerants, are driving market growth.Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2%, fueled by expanding industrialization, growing food preservation needs, and increasing adoption of sustainable cooling technologies.Key Market PlayersMajor companies operating in the natural refrigerant market include:- Danfoss AS, Linde plc, A-Gas International Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, AGC Inc., Air Liquide, Hychill Australia Pty Ltd, Johnson Controls International plc, Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co., Ltd, and Daikin Industries Ltd.These players are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence and enhance competitiveness across regions.

