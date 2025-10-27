United States Mineral Oils Market is expected to reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 | DataM Intelligence

Mineral Oils Market

The Global Mineral Oils Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Mineral Oils Market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand across automotive, industrial, and cosmetic applications, with innovations enhancing performance and sustainability.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview of the Market:The Global Mineral Oils Market has been witnessing steady expansion, driven by increasing demand across cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, automotive lubricants, and industrial applications. Mineral oils, derived from refining petroleum, are known for their excellent lubricating, insulating, and moisturizing properties, making them indispensable in a wide range of end-use industries. According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Mineral Oils Market was valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2024–2031). The Market's growth is primarily attributed to the rising demand for personal care products, increasing industrialization in emerging economies, and the expanding use of white mineral oils in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Among the segments, cosmetics and personal care dominate the market due to the rising global emphasis on skincare and haircare. Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the market, supported by the presence of large manufacturing bases, rapid industrial development, and growing demand from China and India.Key Highlights from the Report:The Global Mineral Oils Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% between 2024 and 2031.Rising demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry is driving market growth.Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the leading regional market throughout the forecast period.Increasing use of white mineral oil in pharmaceuticals and food processing boosts demand.The market is witnessing innovations in refining processes to improve product purity and performance.Key players are focusing on sustainable product development and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.Market Segmentation:The Mineral Oils Market is segmented based on product type, grade, and end-user industry, each contributing to the market’s diverse growth profile.By Product Type:The market is classified into white mineral oil, paraffinic oil, and naphthenic oil. Among these, white mineral oil holds the largest share due to its extensive use in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food industries. It is odorless, colorless, and chemically stable, making it ideal for applications where purity and safety are critical. Naphthenic oils, on the other hand, are gaining traction in the lubricant and transformer oil industries owing to their excellent solvency and low pour points.By End-User Industry:The end-use industries of mineral oils include cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and food processing. The cosmetics and personal care segment dominates the global market due to mineral oils’ moisturizing and emollient properties that enhance the texture and longevity of skincare and haircare formulations. The Asia-Pacific region leads the global mineral oils market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2032. This growth is fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding cosmetics manufacturing, and increasing pharmaceutical production in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Furthermore, a rise in disposable income and changing consumer preferences are strengthening the region's personal care industry, which directly drives mineral oil demand. North America holds a significant share in the market due to established automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The United States is a major contributor, supported by technological advancements and the adoption of high-purity mineral oils in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Meanwhile, Europe is witnessing moderate growth driven by stringent regulations that promote the use of refined, high-quality mineral oils in cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are emerging markets, where increasing investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy sectors are expected to fuel long-term growth.Market Dynamics:Market DriversThe increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is one of the primary drivers of the mineral oils market. Mineral oils are widely used in lotions, creams, and makeup removers for their ability to form a barrier on the skin that prevents moisture loss. Additionally, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry especially in developing economies has led to higher consumption of white mineral oil in ointments, laxatives, and other formulations. The automotive and industrial sectors further boost demand due to mineral oils’ excellent lubricating properties and high thermal stability.Market RestraintsDespite strong demand, the market faces challenges from the increasing popularity of bio-based oils and environmental concerns surrounding petroleum-derived products. The volatility in crude oil prices also impacts production costs and profit margins for manufacturers. Moreover, regulatory restrictions in certain regions regarding the use of untreated or low-purity mineral oils in cosmetics and food applications can limit market growth.Market OpportunitiesEmerging trends such as green chemistry, eco-friendly refining technologies, and product innovation offer significant opportunities for growth. Key players include:ExxonMobilRoyal Dutch ShellChevron CorporationTotalEnergiesBPSinopec GroupNynas ABRepsolHindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)Recent Developments:United States:September 2025: The U.S. mineral-based transformer oil market is growing due to grid modernization, industrial upgrades, and rising energy consumption. Key players focus on compliance with standards and advanced formulations for reliable insulation oil performance.September 2025: Domestic producers and major companies such as Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Castrol emphasize high-performance, specialty mineral oils that extend transformer life and reduce maintenance.Japan:September 2025: Japan's mineral oil-based insulating oil market is evolving with modernization in power infrastructure and regulatory focus on environmental safety. Power transformers dominate demand, driven by grid expansion and asset replacement. September 2025: Emerging trends include the use of low-viscosity, high-dielectric strength oils, and increasing adoption of biodegradable or low-toxicity mineral oils due to stringent environmental standards. Conclusion: The Mineral Oils Market is poised for steady growth over the coming years, supported by rising demand across cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and industrial sectors. While environmental concerns and fluctuating oil prices may present challenges, technological innovations and sustainability-driven product advancements are reshaping the market landscape. 