Fully Automatic Video Measuring Instruments Market Projected to Reach $2.42 Billion with 9.2% CAGR by 2029

Fully Automatic Video Measuring Instruments Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Fully Automatic Video Measuring Instruments Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been significant growth in the market size of fully automatic video measuring instruments. The market is projected to increase from $1.56 billion in 2024 to $1.71 billion in 2025, with a 9.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth over the historical period can be traced back to the rising demand for accurate and precise measurements, increasing miniaturization and complexity of components, advancements in optical and imaging solutions, increased uptake of smart manufacturing, as well as the growing application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in measurement systems.

Significant expansion is projected for the fully automatic video measuring instruments market in the coming years, with an anticipated valuation of $2.43 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% The surge during the anticipated period is tied to the escalating adoption of Industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing units, the growing need for real-time data analysis and automated scrutiny, an increased demand for non-invasive measurement techniques, and a rising trend of automation backed by growing regulatory needs for quality checks. The speculation period puts forward notable trends, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, progress in optical and visual systems, a move towards intelligent factories, and cloud-focused data analytical advancements in remote monitoring.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Fully Automatic Video Measuring Instruments Market?

The surge in automation is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the fully automatic video measuring instruments market. Automation, the employment of technical systems for task completion with minimum human interference, comprehends robotics, artificial intelligence and specialized tools. The escalating automation is fundamentally incited by enterprises' necessity to enhance operational efficacy and slash costs in a progressively competitive global market. Fully automatic video measuring instruments aid automation by providing accurate measurements without human involvement, reducing errors, augmenting efficacy, and amalgamating into production chains to facilitate faster inspections, uniform quality, and simplified data accumulation. For instance, as reported by the World Robotics report issued by the International Federation of Robotics, a professional non-profit organization in Germany, in September 2023, there were 553,052 industrial robot installations in factories globally, recording a 5% year-on-year growth rate in 2022. Hence, the surge in automation is propelling the expansion of the fully automatic video measuring instruments market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Fully Automatic Video Measuring Instruments Market?

Major players in the Fully Automatic Video Measuring Instruments Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Keyence Corporation

• Hexagon AB

• Nikon Corporation

• Mitutoyo Corporation

• Electronica Mechatronic Systems India Private Limited

• Guangdong Sanwood Technology Co. Ltd.

• Shreemaruti Instruments Private Limited

• Sahil Technocrat Private Limited

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Dynascan Inspection Systems Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Fully Automatic Video Measuring Instruments Industry?

Leading businesses in the fully automatic video measuring instruments market are focusing their efforts on creating cutting-edge products, such as high-resolution measurement systems, to cater for the increasing precision needs within various sectors. These high-resolution measurement systems are devices that record detailed and exact measurements of objects, supplying accurate dimensional information for trustworthy inspection and quality assurance in both manufacturing and research settings. For example, Keyence, a metrology firm based in Japan, introduced the LM-X Series Multisensor Measurement System in March 2023. This integrated compact, high-precision system includes optical, laser, and touch-probe sensors to deliver fast, extremely precise measurements at the simple push of a button, automatically identifying component position and orientation, eliminating lengthy setup. It supports high-resolution 2D and 3D measurements, significantly cuts down inspection durations, and guarantees uniform accuracy among operators for intricate parts.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Fully Automatic Video Measuring Instruments Market

The fully automatic video measuring instruments market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), Video Measuring Systems, Optical Comparators, Profile Projectors

2) By Technology: Two-Dimensional (2D) Video Measuring Instruments, Three-Dimensional (3D) Video Measuring Instruments, Multi-Axis Video Measuring Systems

3) By Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Medical Devices, Metrology

4) By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Quality Control And Assurance, Research And Development, Education And Training

Subsegments:

1) By Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM): Bridge Type Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), Cantilever Type Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), Gantry Type Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), Horizontal Arm Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

2) By Video Measuring Systems: Two-Dimensional (2D) Video Measuring Systems, Three-Dimensional (3D) Video Measuring Systems, Multi-Axis Video Measuring Systems

3) By Optical Comparators: Horizontal Optical Comparators, Vertical Optical Comparators, Profile Projector-Based Optical Comparators

4) By Profile Projectors: Manual Profile Projectors, Digital Profile Projectors, Optical Profile Projectors

Global Fully Automatic Video Measuring Instruments Market - Regional Insights

For the year 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for fully automatic video measuring instruments. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the region experiencing the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report on the fully automatic video measuring instruments global market includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

