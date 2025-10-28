Electric Highway (e-Highway) Market to Reach USD $50.58 Billion by 2029 at 14.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Electric Highway (e-Highway) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Electric Highway (e-Highway) Market?

The e-Highway market has experienced significant growth in the past few years, and is set to expand from $25.43 billion in 2024 to $29.25 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. This growth during the past period has been driven by factors such as efforts towards establishing standardization for charging technologies that can be used interchangeably, the upgrade of present highways with electrification infrastructure, increased cross-border partnerships for international electric freight corridors, urbanization causing an increased need for electrified freight routes, and a growing emphasis on reducing lifecycle costs and total ownership costs.

The e-Highway market is set for significant expansion in the coming years, with predictions placing its worth at $50.58 billion by 2029, indicating a CAGR of 14.7%. This growth is attributed to a multitude of factors including increased government funding for sustainable transit infrastructure, a growing call for reduced carbon emissions in the freight and logistics sectors, heightened incorporation of renewable energy in roadway electrification, an uptick in usage of electric heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance transportation, and a need to cut fuel reliance and operating expenses in the transportation sector. Noteworthy trends for the prediction period counted the progress of dynamic wireless charger technologies, enhanced unification of smart grids and highway electrification, advances in energy storage devices promoting highway infrastructure, AI's integration for predictive upkeep and traffic streamlining, along with the advanced evolvement of modular and scalable electrification components.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Electric Highway (e-Highway) Global Market Growth?

The growth of the electric highway (e-Highway) market is anticipated to be buoyed by the escalating demand for charging solutions. This demand can be attributed to the increasing requirement for reliable and large-scale infrastructure essential for charging the burgeoning number of electric vehicles. As the rate of electric vehicle implementation accelerates, there is a growing need to establish robust and efficient charging infrastructure to enable constant mobility. The role of electric highways (e-Highways) in catering to this demand is significant as they offer a consistent, large-scale, and efficient power source for electric vehicles, thus allowing for hassle-free long-distance travel without the need for frequent stationary charging breaks. For instance, figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA), an autonomous intergovernmental organization based in France, have shown that by the end of 2022, the network of fast chargers in Europe exceeded 70,000 units. This represents an impressive growth of approximately 55% compared to 2021. Hence, the rise in the requirement for charging solutions is fueling the growth of the electric highway (e-highway) market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Electric Highway (e-Highway) Market?

Major players in the Electric Highway (e-Highway) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Volkswagen Group

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Siemens AG

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Tata Motors

• Scania

• Volvo

• Schneider Electric SE

• Qualcomm

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Electric Highway (e-Highway) Market?

Prominent firms in the electric highway (e-Highway) market are focusing on improving electrified road systems, for example, inductive charging technology which allows electric vehicles to be charged while on the go. This enhances overall efficiency and supports sustainable long-distance transportation. Inductive charging technology is essentially a wireless power transmission system where energy is transferred from coils placed under the road surface to a receiver in an electric vehicle, thus enabling vehicles to charge while in transit. This decreases the dependency on fixed charging stations and facilitates continuous long-distance travel. For instance, in February 2024, the US city of Detroit showcased the country's first wireless EV charging road, a quarter-mile segment on 14th Street in the Michigan Central innovation district. This includes in-ground inductive coils that wirelessly charge electric vehicles passing over them by transferring energy to receivers installed on the vehicles. This represents a major advancement towards the widespread adoption of zero-emission mobility and enhanced EV infrastructure.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Electric Highway (e-Highway) Market Report?

The electric highway (e-highway) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software Or Platform, Services

2) By Technology: Overhead Lines, Rail, Inductive

3) By Scale: Long-Distance Electrified Roads, Local Electrified Roads

4) By End User: Government And Public Sector, Logistics And Transportation Companies, Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) And Mobility Providers, Infrastructure Developers And Contractors

Subsegment:

1) By Component: Charging Stations, Electric Cables And Connectors, Inductive Charging Pads, Power Electronics And Converters, Energy Storage Systems, Sensors And Monitoring Devices

2) By Software Or Platform: Charging Management Software, Fleet Management Platforms, Energy Management And Optimization Software, Payment And Billing Platforms, Navigation And Route Planning Software, Data Analytics And Reporting Platforms

3) By Services: Installation And Commissioning Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Financing And Leasing Services, Operation And Management Services, Customer Support And Training Services

View the full electric highway (e-highway) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-highway-e-highway-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Electric Highway (e-Highway) Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for the electric highway (e-highway). Moving forward, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the region with the most rapid growth. The regions studied in the e-highway market report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

