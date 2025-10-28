Edge-Emitting Laser Automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth till 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Edge-Emitting Laser (EEL) Automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Worth?

The market for edge-emitting laser (EEL) automotive light detection and ranging (LiDAR) has seen a significant surge in recent times. The market value is projected to rise from $1.02 billion in 2024 and reach $1.24 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. Various factors contribute to this historical expansion, such as the enhanced demand for self-driving systems, an increased focus on vehicle safety rules, a growing fascination with robotics and industrial automation, broader acceptance in medicinal applications, and a heightened interest for laser diodes in automotive headlights.

The automotive LiDAR market for edge-emitting lasers (EEL) is projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $2.75 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%. The forecasted surge can be linked to several factors, including higher demand for real-time object identification, increased use of smart and connected vehicles, growth in requirement for advanced traffic control systems, escalated need for all-weather vehicle perception systems, and a surge in the integration of lidar in commercial vehicles. Key trends anticipated during this period are enhancements in sensor accuracy, advancements in data processing algorithms, improved long-range detection, incorporation with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and revolutionary strides in wavelength optimization.

What Are The Factors Driving The Edge-Emitting Laser (EEL) Automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market?

The surging interest in electric vehicles is projected to propel the expansion of the edge-emitting laser (EEL) automotive LiDAR market. Electric vehicles (EVs), which are driven wholly or partially by electric engines with power drawn from batteries instead of traditional fossil fuels, are gaining traction. The increased need for electric and hybrid vehicles stems from the global transition towards greener, more sustainable modes of transportation. This trend is largely due to both consumers and industries prioritizing the reduction of carbon emissions and the embracement of environmentally friendly mobility alternatives. The edge-emitting laser (EEL) automotive LiDAR assists in popularizing electric vehicles by facilitating advanced driver-assistance systems and self-driving features. These functionalities enhance safety, efficiency, and adopters' trust in EV technology. For instance, the International Energy Agency, a French autonomous intergovernmental agency, reported in April 2024 that the sales of electric cars worldwide hit nearly 14 million in 2023 – a figure that represents 18% of all car sales, marking an increase from 14% in 2022. Thus, the rising preference for electric vehicles is fueling the expansion of the edge-emitting laser (EEL) automotive LiDAR market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Edge-Emitting Laser (EEL) Automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market?

Major players in the Edge-Emitting Laser (EEL) Automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sony Corporation

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Broadcom Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Sharp Corporation

• Coherent Corp.

• AMS-OSRAM AG

• ROHM Co. Ltd.

• Excelitas Technologies Corp.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Edge-Emitting Laser (EEL) Automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Industry?

Prominent businesses in the automotive light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market, particularly those dealing with edge-emitting laser (EEL), are focusing on technological enhancements such as single-chip integration to elevate efficiency, performance, and scalability for automobile uses. Single-chip integration is a process that consolidates numerous functions onto one semiconductor platform, thereby reducing its size, decreasing energy consumption, and boosting overall efficacy. Silanna Semiconductor, an American semiconductor corporation, for instance, in May 2025, unveiled the tiniest and the most efficient laser driver platform in the sector. Built to deliver superior performance, this platform shrinks size and conserves power, thereby catering to advanced LiDAR and sensing applications. Its introduction is likely to bolster the automotive LiDAR market, paving the way for a compact, efficient, and high-performance solution for the forthcoming LiDAR systems.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Edge-Emitting Laser (EEL) Automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Share?

The edge-emitting laser (EEL) automotive light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Single-Channel, Multi-Channel

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Wavelength: Near-Infrared, Shortwave Infrared, Other Wavelengths

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

5) By Application: Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles, Collision Avoidance, Parking Assistance, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Channel: Short-Range Light Detection And Ranging, Medium-Range Light Detection And Ranging, Long-Range Light Detection And Ranging

2) By Multi-Channel: 4-Channel Light Detection And Ranging, 8-Channel Light Detection And Ranging, 16-Channel Light Detection And Ranging, 32-Channel Light Detection And Ranging

What Are The Regional Trends In The Edge-Emitting Laser (EEL) Automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for edge-emitting laser (EEL) automotive light detection and ranging (LiDAR), as stated in the EEL Automotive LiDAR Global Market Report 2025. The report further projects Asia-Pacific to be the region with the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Other regions detailed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

