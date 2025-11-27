Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size for artificial intelligence in drug repurposing has seen a tremendous surge. The sector, which is expected to grow from $0.87 billion in 2024 to $1.05 billion in 2025, anticipates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. Factors such as an increasing occurrence of chronic and rare conditions, escalated R&D expenditures, supportive regulatory frameworks, increased healthcare expenses and a rise in collaborations between pharmaceutical and AI enterprises are credited for the historic growth.

The market for artificial intelligence in drug repurposing is predicted to experience significant expansion over the ensuing years, eventually growing to a massive $2.19 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. This projected rise in the forecast period is likely to be driven by factors such as the escalating demand for more cost-efficient strategies for drug development, the expanding utilization of AI-enabled predictive analytics, the increasing incidence of complicated diseases, the surging adoption of cloud architecture, and the growing opportunities for repurposing current approved drugs. Key trends predicted for this forecast period encompass innovative breakthroughs in machine learning and generative AI applications, progress in predictive modeling and data analytics, advances in large language models geared toward hypothesis generation, ground-breaking improvements in cloud-based AI drug discovery systems, and enhancements in multi-omics data integration systems technology.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence in drug repurposing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29291&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Market?

The upward trend in precision medicine's demand is projected to fuel the expansion of the artificial intelligence market in drug repurposing. Precision medicine, a health-care strategy that tailors disease prevention and treatment to an individual's unique genetic, behavioral, and environmental facets, is witnessing increasing demand driven by the growing preference for personalized treatments. Individuals and healthcare providers are progressively turning to treatments that are shaped to mirror the patient's genetic and lifestyle specifics to ensure greater efficacy and limited side effects. The enhancement of precision medicine is enabled by AI-driven drug repositioning, identifying existing drugs that align with a person's genetic or molecular characteristics for precise and tailored therapy solutions. For example, as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, an American nonprofit organization, in February 2024, rare disease-targeting personalized therapies received approval from the FDA on 16 counts in 2023, marking a significant leap from the six approvals in 2022. Consequently, the rising demand for precision medicine is facilitating the expansion of the artificial intelligence market in drug repurposing.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• IBM Corporation

• Evogene Ltd.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

• BioAge Labs Inc.

• Insilico Medicine Inc.

• BostonGene Corporation

• ISOMORPHIC LABS

• Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Deep Genomics Inc.

• Healx Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Sector?

Leading corporations in the artificial intelligence for drug repurposing sector are keen on merging cutting-edge technologies into drug repositioning. This includes computational drug repositioning systems, which consistently uncover new therapeutic applications for existing drugs through literature reviews and biological information analysis. Computational drug repositioning is a platform based on technology that uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data mining to systematically scrutinize existing drugs, substances, and biological data. To exemplify, in November 2023, Tempus, a provider of AI-based precision medicine solutions in the United States, revealed a long-term strategic alliance with Recursion, a clinical-stage biotech firm also based in the United States, valued at up to $160 million over five years. This partnership furnishes Recursion with entry to Tempus' comprehensive library of de-identified, multimodal oncology data to further biomarker-driven therapeutic progress. By exploiting Tempus' large patient datasets in tandem with Recursion's AI-empowered discovery potential, this collaboration fortifies oncology drug repurposing strategies, thereby proving that advanced computational platforms integrated with real-world clinical data can expedite the identification of new treatment possibilities.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Market Segments

The artificial intelligence in drug repurposing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software And Platforms, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning Or Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Knowledge Graphs And Network-Based Artificial Intelligence, Generative Artificial Intelligence And Large Language Models (LLMs), Computer Vision

3) By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By Therapeutic: Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Immunology, Metabolic Disorders, Rare Diseases

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic And Research Institutes, Healthcare Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software And Platforms: Predictive Analytics Tools, Machine Learning Frameworks, Data Integration Systems, Drug Discovery Platforms, Clinical Trial Simulation Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Data Management Services, Model Training And Optimization Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services

View the full artificial intelligence in drug repurposing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-repurposing-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the global market for artificial intelligence in drug repurposing. It is predicted that the fastest expanding region within the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-global-market-report

Generative Artificial Intelligence Ai In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Biopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-biopharmaceuticals-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.