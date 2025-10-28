Indoor Airflow Visualization-Display Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Indoor Airflow Visualization-Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor Airflow Visualization-Display Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the indoor airflow visualization-display has seen a considerable expansion in the past few years. It is expected to enhance from a value of $1.38 billion in 2024 to around $1.61 billion in 2025, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. Factors that contributed to the significant growth during the preceding period include escalating demands for managing contamination, heightened emphasis on workforce safety, the mushrooming of pharmaceutical cleanrooms, increased scrutiny by regulatory bodies, and enhanced consciousness about air quality norms.

The market size of the indoor airflow visualization-display industry is projected to undergo substantial growth in the forthcoming years, increasing to $2.92 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This projected escalation during the forecast period can be credited to the rising interest in sustainable ventilation resolutions, escalating demand for real-time airflow tracking, upsurge in investments in advanced examination equipment, enlargement of the healthcare landscape, and amplified emphasis on intelligent buildings. Key trends during the forecast period encompass progressive advancements in airflow tracer imaging and sensor miniaturization, progress in computational fluid dynamics, investigative research and evolution in sustainable airflow tracking technologies, breakthroughs in real-time 3D airflow visualization, and advances in cloud-oriented airflow monitoring solutions.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Indoor Airflow Visualization-Display Market?

The upward trend of green building certifications is believed to fuel the expansion of the indoor airflow visualization-display market in the future. Green building certifications, which vouch for a building's adherence to set standards of sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental performance, are becoming more prevalent as companies and governments prioritize sustainability to lower CO2 emissions. This lays the foundation for increased demand for vetted eco-friendly building methodologies. Indoor airflow visualization-displays enhance green buildings by enabling precise monitoring and regulation of ventilation, thereby lowering energy consumption while ensuring clean and healthy indoor air. To illustrate, the Green Building Council of Australia, an Australia-based non-profit organization, announced in December 2024 that Green Star certification had been granted to 64 million square meters of building space during 2023-24. Furthermore, there has been a doubling in the number of sustainability certification applications compared to the previous year, highlighting over 120 project submissions and above 150 queries within a mere three-month duration. Thus, the escalating trend of green building certifications is boosting the growth of the indoor airflow visualization-display market. Increased investments in healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to escalate the growth of the indoor airflow visualization-display market going forward. The spike in healthcare infrastructure funding is a result of increased demand for superior medical services, which necessitates the availability of modernized facilities and sophisticated equipment to augment patient care. Such investments encourage the application of indoor airflow visualization-displays by financing cutting-edge ventilation systems designed to ensure clean air and mitigate the transmission of air-borne diseases. As an example, in May 2023, the Department of Health and Social Care, a UK-based government department, indicated under the New Hospital Programme, their plans to overhaul five major hospitals by 2030, announcing an unprecedented investment surpassing $27 billion (£20 billion) earmarked for new hospital-related infrastructure construction. Thus, increased investments in healthcare infrastructure are accelerating the indoor airflow visualization-display market growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Indoor Airflow Visualization-Display Market?

Major players in the Indoor Airflow Visualization-Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Inc.

• Fluke Corporation

• TSI Incorporated

• Acoem Group

• Kanomax USA Inc.

• Dantec Dynamics Inc.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Indoor Airflow Visualization-Display Market Growth

The indoor airflow visualization-display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Smoke Visualization Systems, Particle Tracking Systems, Laser Sheet Systems, Thermal Imaging Systems, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Testing, Cleanroom Monitoring, Laboratory Research, Industrial Facilities, Healthcare, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Smoke Visualization Systems: Water-Based Smoke, Oil-Based Smoke, Glycol-Based Smoke

2) By Particle Tracking Systems: Passive Particle Tracking, Active Particle Tracking, Fluorescent Particle Tracking

3) By Laser Sheet Systems: Continuous Wave Laser Sheets, Pulsed Laser Sheets, Scanning Laser Sheets

4) By Thermal Imaging Systems: Infrared Thermography, Thermochromic Liquid Crystals, Thermographic Phosphors

5) By Other Product Types: Fog Generators, Ultrasonic Flow Visualizers, Dye-Based Flow Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Indoor Airflow Visualization-Display Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for indoor airflow visualization-display. It's projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming year. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

