YY Group Outlines 2025 Growth Strategy Featuring Global Workforce Solutions and IFM Expansion

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group” or the “Company”), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today issued a strategic update highlighting accelerated momentum in the Company’s global expansion and growth initiatives. Since the beginning of 2025, YY Group has made substantial progress executing its strategic roadmap to scale its two growth engines — YY Circle, the Company’s digital on-demand staffing platform, as well as the Company’s smart janitorial platform and cleaning service for the Singapore market.Following a US$4 million registered direct offering completed on September 11, 2025, the Company has deployed proceeds toward acquisitions, international expansion, and technology development and integration. These investments have globalized YY Group’s on-demand staffing network and transformed its janitorial segment into a comprehensive Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) business spanning cleaning, pest control, landscaping, security, and related services, supported by a burgeoning smart tech and robotics business.• Global on-demand staffing expansion: YY Circle has launched in 3 new markets this year, with overseas operations now contributing approximately 45% of total staffing revenue. Bolstered by enhanced in-house digital marketing capabilities, the platform has onboarded over 80 new enterprise clients and added approximately 122,000 registered workers year over year as of June 30, 2025.• IFM Acquisitions: In February 2025, YY Group acquired Property Facility Services Pte. Ltd. ("PFS"), laying the groundwork for the Company’s consolidated approach to facility management services. Since then, the Company has broadened its IFM service portfolio and revenue streams substantially with the acquisition of Uniforce Security Pte. Ltd. and 24IFM (formerly Managing Facilities Applications) in June 2025 and Pesticide Pest Control Pte. Ltd. in July 2025.• IFM customer growth momentum: The IFM segment recently secured new service contracts totaling approximately US $5 million, which will augment the segment’s revenue by 9%. The Company continues to build a strong pipeline of commercial and institutional opportunities across Singapore.• Smart tech development: YY Group’s smart tech and robotics division is set to begin pilot deployments of autonomous cleaning and delivery robots in hospitality venues. These deployments are expected to generate incremental revenue beginning 2H 2025 while enhancing service consistency and operational efficiency.• Operational discipline: Productivity initiatives, supported by digital workflow tools and data analytics, are expected to improve operating margins by 200 bps over the next six to 12 months.Mr. Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group, commented, “We’ve moved decisively this year to strengthen our platform and extend our reach into high-potential markets. These investments are already empowering us to seize compelling opportunities in both new and existing markets, propelling growth and advancing our mission of delivering reliable workforce and facility management solutions globally.”These developments reflect the disciplined execution of YY Group’s growth strategy and prudent use of capital to fund high-impact, cash-generating projects. As a result, the Company has strengthened its recurring-revenue base, enhanced profitability prospects, and reinforced its ability to scale efficiently and sustainably across global markets.About YY Holdings LimitedYY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.For more information on the Company, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/ Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the YY Group Holding Limited’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the hospitality market in Hong Kong, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and YY Group Holding Limited undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.Investor ContactJason Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial OfficerYY Groupenquiries@yygroupholding.comMark Niu, Chief Strategy Officer,YY Groupmark.niu@yygroupholding.com

