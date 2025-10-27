Eastern Cape Provincial Government hosts high-level Oceans Economy Symposium, 28 Oct

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government will host a high-level Oceans Economy Symposium in East London on Tuesday, 28 October 2025. The event will formally present and discuss the findings of a groundbreaking empirical study that quantifies the immense, yet largely untapped, potential of the province’s Oceans Economy.

Spearheaded through the Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council (ECSECC), the symposium marks a major step in the province’s drive to expand its participation in the blue economy and maximise the value of its 800 km coastline. Having strategically identified its rich coastal and marine resources as a key growth frontier, the province now has the compelling, evidence-based value proposition required to accelerate investment and job creation in this vital sector.

The research reveals that the Oceans Economy currently contributes 5.2% to the Eastern Cape’s GDP, an estimated R27.942 billion at market prices. Looking to the future, the oceans economy holds significant promise for the Eastern Cape. By 2033, it is estimated that the oceans economy will increase South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from R129 to R177 billion and create approximately 1 million jobs.

Crucially, the study also highlights significant new opportunities, such as unlocking offshore bunkering services to position the Eastern Cape as a key player in global value chains.

While opportunities abound, balancing economic development with marine conversation will be crucial. The success of the Eastern Cape’s oceans economy will depend on continued investment in infrastructure, skills development, and innovation, with the potential to position the province as a leading blue economy hub in South Africa and the wider region.

The symposium will bring together leading voices from government, industry and academia to discuss the study’s strategic implications and to chart a new Oceans Economy agenda for the province, one that promotes inclusive growth, competitiveness, and job creation.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Venue: Premier Hotel Regent, East London

Date: Tuesday, 28 October 2025

Time: 08h00

RSVP:

Zwanga Mukhuthu

E-mail: zwanga.mukhuthu@ecsecc.org

Cell: 071 884 3567

Thabisa Molose

E-mail: Thabisa.Molose@ecotp.gov.za

Cell: 082 798 8220

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Chief Director: Provincial Communication Services / Government Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: Khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

