Margarine Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% and worth $29.2 billion by 2033

Increase in consumer demand for healthier alternatives to butter, driven by the lower saturated fat content & plant-based origins of margarine drive the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The margarine industry was valued at $22.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to generate $29.2 billion by 2033, and growing with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2033.The margarine market has experienced rapid growth owing to the increase in consumer demand for healthier alternatives to butter, driven by the lower saturated fat content and plant-based origins of margarine. Moreover, innovations in flavor and product formulations have increased the demand for margarine, catering to diverse dietary preferences and boosting market expansion.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A49222 Leading Key Players: -Associated British FoodsConagra Brands Inc.Fuji Oil Co. LtdBunge LimitedWilmar InternationalUpfield BVPuratos NVBRF SARichardson International LimitedNMGK GroupVandemoorteleIncrease in health consciousness among consumers has driven demand for products with perceived health benefits, such as those with lower saturated fat content compared to butter. The rise in lactose intolerance and dairy-free diets has bolstered the popularity of margarine as a viable alternative to butter. Ongoing product innovations, such as the introduction of margarine with added omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and other nutrients, have attracted health-focused consumers. The market has also benefited from its versatility in culinary applications, including baking, cooking, and spreading, making it a staple in many households. Moreover, the expansion of distribution channels, from supermarkets to online retail platforms, has made margarine more accessible globally. These factors, combined with aggressive marketing and advertising strategies by key players, have significantly contributed to the rapid growth of the margarine market.Procure Complete Report (348 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/margarine-market/purchase-options Recent Industry DevIn February 2023, Unilever, a major player in the food and beverage industry, announced the introduction of a new range of margarine water products to offer a healthier alternative to traditional margarine, featuring lower fat and calorie content.In April 2022, Vandemoortele launched Gold Cup margarine range and products that contains 100% vegetable oils and fats that offer functionality and convenience to support the sustainable production of palm oil through RSPO certification.In November 2021, The Wilmar International Company announced the opening of a new facility for processing and packaging margarine and fat products to strengthen its manufacturing capacity globally.In September 2021, Fuji Oil Group and ITOCHU Group expanded their vegetable oil business sales channels to cater to new customers to increase foothold and strengthen their presence in the North American market.Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. Margarine has a long-standing history and cultural significance in European cuisines, contributing to its widespread consumption across the continent. Europe's large population and diverse dietary preferences create a substantial market demand for margarine products. Additionally, the region's well-established food industry infrastructure, including extensive distribution networks and strong retail presence, facilitates the accessibility and availability of margarine to consumers. Furthermore, ongoing product innovations and marketing efforts by European margarine manufacturers keep the market dynamic and competitive. Regulatory frameworks within the European Union ensure high standards of quality and safety for margarine products, enhancing consumer trust and confidence.Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A49222 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global margarine market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports:Stevia Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/stevia-market-A06042 Propolis Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/propolis-market-A323758 Seaweed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-market

