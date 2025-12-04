Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2025-2031

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Application

Pipes & Fittings dominated in 2021 and will maintain leadership through 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surging demand from pipes & fittings, fire sprinkler systems, and adhesives & coatings is driving significant growth in the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market . According to Allied Market Research, the pipes & fittings segment dominated the market in 2021, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth through 2031.The global CPVC market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market trends, growth drivers, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and future opportunities—making it a valuable resource for investors, industry leaders, and new entrants.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13778 Report Highlights:- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size (2021): $5.1 Billion- Market Size (2031): $9.9 Billion- CAGR: 7.0%- Report Length: 271 Pages- Segments: Application, End-User Industry, RegionKey Market Drivers:- Expanding application scope of CPVC- Strong growth of the global building & construction sectorRestraint:- High production and installation costs associated with CPVCOpportunity:- Increasing demand for wastewater treatment solutionsSegmental Insights:-By Application:- Pipes & Fittings dominated in 2021 and will maintain leadership through 2031.- The Others segment (including textile fiber, films & sheets, and water/wastewater treatment) is set to grow the fastest at CAGR 7.7%.By End-User Industry:- Construction led the market in 2021.- Chemical Industry is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.By Region:- Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021 and is projected to grow the fastest at CAGR 7.6% through 2031.- Other regions assessed: North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:-Major players shaping the global CPVC market include:- Shandong Xiangsheng New Materials, Sundow Polymers, Via Chemical, ASTRAL LIMITED, Grasim Industries, DCW Ltd., KANEKA Corporation, Polyone Corporation, Reliance Industries, BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, Hanwha Solutions, KEM ONE, MITSUI & CO., and several others.These companies are adopting strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorinated-polyvinyl-chloride-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

