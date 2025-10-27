TRUEiGTECH is Set to Bring its Latest Technology Suite at ICE Barcelona 2026

BARCELONA, NORTHEASTERN COAST OF SPAIN, SPAIN, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRUEiGTECH , a global provider of advanced iGaming technology, announced its participation in ICE Barcelona 2026 , taking place from January 19–21, 2026, at Fira Barcelona Gran Via. The company will exhibit at Booth 1A48, where its leadership team will meet with operators, investors, and partners to discuss the next phase of growth in the global gaming industry.TRUEiGTECH, an iGaming software development company, will participate at ICE Barcelona 2026 Summit. Their presence at the 2026 ICE Barcelona Summit underlines the company’s commitment to technological excellence, compliance, and innovation all the while showing preparedness for the regulated gaming markets.The company plans to highlight how its unified platform ecosystem enables operators to manage operations efficiently while adapting to emerging regional regulations particularly in Brazil, which is on its way to become one of the world’s most dynamic iGaming markets.Showcasing the Future of iGaming TechnologyAs they are coming to the ICE Barcelona 2026 event, TRUEiGTECH will showcase their integrated suite of iGaming platforms, which includes online casino, sportsbook, sweepstakes casino, casino games, slot games, and prediction marketplaces. Each offering is designed to help operators create scalable, secure, and responsible digital entertainment environments.Online Casino Solutions: Built on an API-first, modular framework, the casino platform provides real-time data insights, seamless integrations, and adaptive gameplay experiences designed to promote player engagement and responsible participation.Sportsbook Software: TRUEiGTECH’s sportsbook technology employs AI-driven odds management and real-time analytics to enhance decision-making accuracy and improve operational transparency.Sweepstakes Casino: Compliant with social-gaming and sweepstakes regulations, their sweepstakes casino platforms feature a dual-currency model and AMOE entry system. It enables operators to offer non-monetary gaming experiences with loyalty programs and engagement mechanics similar to real-money casinos.Casino and Slot Games: TRUEiGTECH’s casino and slot games portfolio combines creative design, immersive mechanics, sounds, and music along with configurable RTP and RNG verification to deliver consistent performance across devices.Prediction Marketplaces: Leveraging blockchain-ready infrastructure and gamified engagement models, these marketplaces bring the fun and excitement of betting to different industries while appealing to the larger audiences.Innovations Tailored for the Brazilian MarketTRUEiGTECH at the ICE Barcelona 2026 event will also unveil iGaming innovations designed specifically for the Brazilian market reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to LATAM’s evolving regulatory and consumer landscape. The company’s research team has developed this framework in response to Brazil’s rapid adoption of digital betting and its growing emphasis on localized compliance.Complementing this launch, TRUEiGTECH will host an AI-powered and blockchain-based live demonstration of its Prediction Marketplace platform. The demo will illustrate how predictive algorithms and real-time analytics can improve both player engagement and operator efficiency. These interactive experiences are expected to provide operators and attendees with a hands-on understanding of TRUEiGTECH’s technology while showcasing the company’s pragmatic approach to innovation.An Event Set to Support Growth in Brazil’s Expanding iGaming EconomyAs ICE Barcelona’s organizer, Clarion Gaming has partnered with Brazil’s National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL) to spotlight the region’s regulatory momentum. TRUEiGTECH aligns closely with this initiative, focusing on compliance automation, adaptable software architecture, and market-specific customization for Brazilian operators.“Brazil represents a new era of opportunity for regulated iGaming,” said Raj Thomas, Co-Founder of TRUEiGTECH. “Our participation at ICE Barcelona 2026 will highlight innovations designed for this market. Through advanced AI tools and responsible-gaming architecture, we aim to help operators deliver personalized and compliant player experiences.”Connect with TRUEiGTECH at ICE Barcelona 2026TRUEiGTECH invites attendees to visit Booth 1A48 to explore live demos of its casino, sportsbook, and sweepstakes platforms and to meet its leadership team, including Prish Kumar, Ish Bal, and Raj Thomas throughout the event. The company welcomes strategic discussions and partnership opportunities with regional and international stakeholders.“ICE Barcelona is a global stage for technology exchange,” noted Prish Kumar, Head of Marketing at TRUEiGTECH. “Our presentation this year will focus on practical innovations that help operators expand sustainably in both established and emerging markets.”About TRUEiGTECHTRUEiGTECH develops and delivers end-to-end software solutions and technology for online casinos, sportsbooks, sweepstakes, and prediction markets. Combining innovation, compliance, and scalability, the company enables operators worldwide to launch and manage secure, adaptable, and player-centric gaming ecosystems. TRUEiGTECH serves partners across Europe, Latin America, and other regulated markets.

