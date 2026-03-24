Beyond the Odds | TRUEiGTECH Unveils AI Sportsbook Platform with Advanced Risk Prediction

TRUEiGTECH’s new AI platform delivers a 15% GGR boost and 30% less fraud via deep-learning neural networks and real-time predictive risk modeling.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quick Overview:TRUEiGTECH’s launches a new sportsbook platform that integrates deep-learning neural networks to move beyond traditional odds-making into real-time predictive risk modeling.Operators benefit from a 30% reduction in bonus abuse and fraud, thanks to automated anomaly detection that flags suspicious patterns before losses occur.The solution drives a 15% increase in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) through AI-personalized betting feeds that tailor markets to individual player behaviors.Built for high-volume sports events, the platform offers industry-leading stability with 100% source code ownership for the operator.TRUEiGTECH, a company offering core iGaming solutions and sportsbook PAM software development, has strengthened its position as a reliable sportsbook software provider with the official launch of its AI-powered sportsbook platform. By integrating proprietary predictive risk engines, the platform moves beyond traditional odds-making to offer a secure, high-performance ecosystem for global operators.The new architecture is built for scale, ensuring that even during peak global sporting events, the platform remains rock-solid. Automated settlement protocols have reduced the wait time for users by nearly half compared to industry averages.The Power-Packed Sportsbook EcosystemWith this powerful AI platform, the brand sets a new level for advanced risk prediction features as part of its turnkey sportsbook solution . Here is a quick overview of how these features would be beneficial.30% Reduction in Bonus Abuse and Fraudulent ActivityLeveraging deep-learning neural networks, the TRUEiGTECH platform identifies suspicious betting patterns in real-time. This proactive approach has successfully flagged and mitigated 30% more bonus abuse attempts during beta testing than traditional heuristic-based systems.15% Increase in GGR via AI-Personalized Betting FeedsTRUEiGTECH believes that data shouldn't just protect; it should also perform. TRUEiGTECH’s AI analyzes player behavior to deliver hyper-relevant markets to each user. This results in a documented 15% lift in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for early-adopter partners.Process Over 500,000 Concurrent Bets Per SecondDesigned for the Super Bowl and other popular events and moments of the world, the platform’s high-throughput engine handles massive volume without latency, ensuring a seamless experience for the end-user and zero missed opportunities for the operator.Empowering the Operator | Intelligence Over IntuitionTRUEiGTECH’s sportsbook API integration software is designed to take the guesswork out of sportsbook management.Check out the key benefits for operators.Dynamic Margin Control: Automatically adjust margins based on real-time risk exposure.Unified Back-Office: A single pane of glass for monitoring player health, liability, and platform performance.Regulatory Compliance Automation: Built-in tools that adapt to local jurisdictional requirements, reducing manual oversight."The launch of this platform marks a fundamental shift in how we view risk in the sports betting industry," said the Marketing Head at TRUEiGTECH. "We aren't just giving operators a tool to take bets; we are giving them a sophisticated AI partner that predicts volatility before it happens. 'Beyond the Odds' isn't just a slogan, it’s our commitment to providing a smarter, safer, and more profitable betting environment.”About TRUEiGTECHTRUEiGTECH is a global B2B iGaming software provider specializing in full-cycle development for sportsbooks, online casinos, and prediction markets. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Las Vegas (with significant operations in India and Europe), the company has rapidly evolved from an IT startup into a leading innovator known for intelligence-first iGaming solutions.

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