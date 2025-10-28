The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Federated-Learning Edge-Display Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

It will grow to $5.09 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%.” — The Business Research Company

Federated-Learning Edge-Display Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recent years have seen a tremendous expansion of the federated-learning edge-display market. This market is projected to swell from $1.80 billion in 2024 to $2.22 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. Factors such as the burgeoning implementation of edge artificial intelligence solutions, heightened awareness about data privacy, the upsurge in connected internet of things devices, an escalating demand for efficient low-latency processing, and the growing necessity for decentralized machine learning frameworks can be credited for the growth experienced in the historical period.

The projection for the federated-learning edge-display market is anticipated to undergo exponential growth in the upcoming years. It is predicted to increase to $5.09 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. The growth for this period could be credited to the escalating use of hybrid edge-cloud systems, the burgeoning demand in the healthcare and automotive sectors, the increasing dependence on decentralized infrastructures, the growing regulatory scrutiny for general data protection regulation, and the expanding embracement of smart city projects. Noteworthy trends anticipated during this period include advancements in federated learning systems, innovations in edge-to-cloud orchestration, integration with 5G networks and blockchain technologies, the creation of privacy-preserving AI solutions, and progression in interoperable software platforms.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Federated-Learning Edge-Display Market?

The growth of the federated-learning edge-display market is projected to be fueled by the surge in connected devices. Such devices, which are electronics that convey data over a network for sharing, facilitating remote control capabilities and supporting automation, have grown rapidly due to IoT expansion. This technology embeds ordinary items with internet access and the capacity to share data. A functionality of Federated-Learning Edge-Display is to allow local processing of data and AI model training on the device itself, negating the necessity to transmit sensitive data to central servers, hence enhancing privacy, reducing latency, and optimising real-time decision-making. For example, Ericsson, a telecommunications company based in Sweden, reported that global IoT connections stood at 18.8 billion connections in 2024, which they forecast will rise to 43.0 billion connections by 2030. As such, the growing number of connected devices is spearheading the growth of the federated-learning edge-display market. Localised Data Processing On Edge Devices Is Advancing The Market Due To The Escalation In Data Privacy Concerns

Who Are The Leading Players In The Federated-Learning Edge-Display Market?

Major players in the Federated-Learning Edge-Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dynamo AI Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Lenovo Group Limited

• IBM Corporation

• Nvidia Corp.

• Intel Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• ADLINK Technology Inc.



Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Federated-Learning Edge-Display Market Growth

The federated learning edge-displa market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Display Type: Light Emitting Diode, Liquid Crystal Display, Organic Light Emitting Diode, Electronic Paper

3) Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Smart Cities, Industrial, Other Applications

5) By End User: Enterprises, Government, Consumer, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Edge Devices, Gateways, Sensors

2) By Software: Federated Learning Platforms, Data Management Software, Security And Privacy Software

3) By Services: Consulting, Deployment And Integration, Maintenance And Support

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Federated-Learning Edge-Display Market By 2025?

In the Federated-Learning Edge-Display Global Market Report 2025, North America led in terms of size for the year 2024 with Asia-Pacific projected to witness the quickest expansion in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

