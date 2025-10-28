Explainable-Artificial Intelligence Dashboard Display Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $4.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%.

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Explainable-Artificial Intelligence Dashboard Display Market?

The market size of explainable artificial intelligence dashboard display has seen phenomenal growth in the past years. It is predicted to rise from $1.46 billion in 2024 to $1.81 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. This surge in the historical period can be ascribed to the escalating use of artificial intelligence in financial services, growing need for transparency in healthcare AI systems, an upsurge in regulatory compliance necessities, increased attention towards ethical and accountable artificial intelligence and the heightened demand for explainable artificial intelligence in governmental decision-making mechanisms.

The market for explainable artificial intelligence dashboard displays is predicted to undergo significant expansion in the upcoming years, possibly reaching a worth of $4.16 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The growth projected for this period is due to factors such as the escalated application of artificial intelligence in predictive maintenance, surging demand for customized recommendations, an uptick in the incorporation of artificial intelligence in retail and e-commerce sectors, an increase in the requirement for explainable AI in autonomous systems, and an amplified emphasis on AI-driven detection of fraud and risk management. Emerging trends within the forecast period include advancements in the integration of multimodal data, innovations in AI model interpretability, the merging of explainable AI with cloud computing, the creation of industry-specific explainable AI solutions, and progress in the development of user-friendly AI explanation interfaces.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Explainable-Artificial Intelligence Dashboard Display Market?

The boom in the uptake of digital transformation is forecasted to drive the expansion of the explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) dashboard display market. Incorporating digital technologies in every aspect of a business to enhance productivity, provide higher value, and consolidate competitiveness defines digital transformation. There's an increasing trend among organizations to adopt digital transformation in order to augment operational efficiency via automation, sophisticated data analytics and efficient workflows. XAI dashboard display plays a crucial role in digital transformation by providing comprehensive, coherent insights from AI models, enabling organizations to make educated decisions, improve process efficiency, and instill faith in automated systems. For example, a research conducted by the European Investment Bank in May 2024 demonstrated that in 2022, only 30% of micro businesses in the European Union had initiated steps to augment digitalization, in contrast to the 63% of larger businesses. Thus, the boom in digital transformation adoption stimulates the expansion of the explainable artificial intelligence dashboard display market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Explainable-Artificial Intelligence Dashboard Display Market?

Major players in the Explainable-Artificial Intelligence Dashboard Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Alphabet Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Snowflake Inc.

• Temenos Group AG

• Alteryx

• Qlik Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Explainable-Artificial Intelligence Dashboard Display Sector?

Leading businesses in the explainable-artificial intelligence dashboard display market are concentrating on developing groundbreaking solutions such as threat intelligence platforms to augment real-time decision-making, boost cybersecurity insights, and offer clear, interpretable AI-powered analytics for businesses. A threat intelligence platform is a software solution that collects and scrutinizes data on possible online threats to help companies effectively identify, rank, and tackle security risks. For instance, Silobreaker Ltd., a UK software firm, rolled out AI dashboards and alerting features in June 2025, intended to automate the production and distribution of stakeholder-ready intelligence reports. The AI dashboards and alerts automate the crafting and dissemination of custom intelligence reports, saving analyst's time and increasing reporting capabilities. The features offer dynamic, up-to-the-minute insights tailored for different stakeholders, thereby enhancing clarity and relevance. The aim is to improve the quality of intelligence, expedite decision-making processes, and reduce manual effort while promoting human analyst judgment.

What Segments Are Covered In The Explainable-Artificial Intelligence Dashboard Display Market Report?

The explainable artificial intelligence dashboard display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: XAI Visualization Software, Analytics And Reporting Software, Model Interpretation Tools

2) By Hardware: Display Panels Or Monitors, Edge Devices, Servers Or Processing Units

3) By Services: Consulting And Implementation, Maintenance And Support, Training And Education

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Explainable-Artificial Intelligence Dashboard Display Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for explainable artificial intelligence dashboard displays. However, the market is anticipated to expand most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The global market report includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

