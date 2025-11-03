Smart Windows Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Windows Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The smart windows market has seen swift expansion in the recent past. The sector, valued at $5.83 billion in 2024, is forecasted to increase to $6.45 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical timeframe include the implementation of regulatory measures encouraging energy conservation in constructions, heightened awareness around environmental responsibility, climbing energy prices, and the heightened effort to improve comfort and satisfaction for occupants in residential, commercial, and institutional properties along with an increase in urbanization and infrastructure advancement.

Rapid expansion is anticipated for the smart windows market growth in the upcoming years, expecting to hit a mark of $9.54 billion in 2029, growing at an annual rate of 10.3%. Factors such as the soaring demand for smart homes and buildings integrated with automated and connected devices, a heightened emphasis on health maintenance within building design, an increase in government incentives and regulations supporting energy efficiency and building sustainability, the emergence of smart cities, and sustainable urban development campaigns all contribute to this emergence. Forecast trends consist of advancements in IoT and building automation technologies, predictive and adaptive control tools powered by artificial intelligence, the incorporation of smart windows into broader smart home frameworks, and the development of superior user interfaces and control options.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Smart Windows Market?

The smart window market is poised for growth, spurred by the increasing appetite for smart home solutions. These are an array of systems and technologies designed to unify various appliances and gadgets in a home for improved convenience, comfort, security, energy efficiency, and automation. The increasing consumer yearning for comfort, energy-saving measures, and heightened security is fuelling the demand for smart home solutions. Smart windows are a key cog in this structure, enabling the control of natural light and privacy while optimizing energy use, thus amplifying comfort and ease for inhabitants. For instance, a techUK report in November 2022, a membership organization for the technological sector based in the UK, revealed that 77% of UK adults are expected to have a minimum of one connected home appliance, up from the previous 67% pre-pandemic, marking a 1% rise since 2021. Furthermore, the population of 'advanced adopters,' those owning over three connected home gadgets, expanded to 26% in 2022 from the previous 24% in 2021. As such, the rising craving for smart home solutions is fueling the growth of the smart window market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Smart Windows Market?

Major players in the Smart Windows include:

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• AGC Inc.

• Gentex Corporation

• Pilkington Group Limited

• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

• View Inc.

• Gauzy Ltd.

• Halio International

• SAGE Electrochromics

• Kinestral Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Smart Windows Sector?

Key businesses in the smart window market are focusing their efforts on improving automation and related technologies, such as voice and app-operated windows, in order to provide greater convenience, energy efficiency, and comfort in both residential and commercial properties. These voice and app-operated windows give users the ability to manage window functions via voice commands or mobile apps, offering convenience, adaptability, and increased accessibility. For example, Marvin, a US-based manufacturer of bespoke windows and doors, in February 2024, introduced the newest Smart Window and Door Line. This product range combines automation and innovative technology into windows, doors, and skylights. The goal of these intelligent products is to improve indoor living conditions by offering automated features such as voice commands for window and door operation, rain detection and obstruction avoidance sensors, and climate control pre-set settings.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Smart Windows Market Growth

The smart windows market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Glass, Self-Dimming Window, Self-Repairing Windows

2) By Technology: Suspended Particle Devices Light Modulator, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Devices Scanner, Electrochromic

3) By Application: Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Transport

Subsegments:

1) By Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Glass: Transparent OLED Displays, OLED-Based Privacy Glass, OLED-Based Light-Controlled Windows

2) By Self-Dimming Window: Electrochromic Windows, Photochromic Windows, Thermochromic Windows

3) By Self-Repairing Windows: Self-Healing Coatings, Nano-Coating Technologies, Polymer-Based Self-Repairing Windows

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Windows Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the pack as the most significant region in the smart windows market. Looking ahead, Europe is projected to experience the highest rate of growth. The report on the smart windows market encompasses several regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

