Macxvideo AI V3.9 Launched: New AI Video Stabilization Model and Batch URL Downloading Added

Macxvideo AI V3.9

Macxvideo AI V3.9 unveils professional-grade AI Video Stabilization for flawless, jitter-free videos, combined with batch URL download support.

Digiarty Software, Inc. today launched Macxvideo AI V3.9, bringing AI-driven video stabilization to the forefront. The new AI Video Stabilization model analyzes every frame to eliminate shakes, jitters, and motion blur. From handheld DSLR shots to drone footage, the update brings cinematic smoothness to any clip through GPU-accelerated processing and diverse stabilization modes. Together with batch URL support for multi-video downloading, V3.9 redefines efficiency and stability for modern video creators.

Macxvideo AI V3.9 continues to deliver a comprehensive suite of AI-powered video enhancement tools, including video upscaling, denoising, deblurring, and AI Frame Interpolation to boost fluidity or create slow-motion effects, along with image restoration, audio denoising, and vocal removal features. The integrated toolkit empowers content creators, editors, vloggers, and media managers to streamline workflows, save time, and produce polished, high-quality videos from a variety of sources.

Building on these strengths, Version 3.9 adds two major capabilities — AI Video Stabilization and batch URL downloading — to further enhance both creative quality and workflow efficiency. Here are the two major enhancements in this release:

New AI Video Stabilization in V3.9: Eliminate Shaky Footage for Smooth, Natural Motion

The new AI Video Stabilization model in Macxvideo AI V3.9 is engineered to solve one of the most pressing challenges for video creators: shaky, unstable footage. Using frame-by-frame analysis and deep neural networks, Macxvideo AI automatically reduces shakes, jitters, and motion blur, delivering smooth, stable, and natural-looking motion.

The stabilization feature is designed for a wide range of real-world scenarios, from handheld DSLR or smartphone recordings to drone, action-cam, vlog, wedding, and travel footage. Creators can refine settings through multiple stabilization modes, adjustable cropping ratios, and GPU-accelerated processing speeds, giving precise control over quality and output.

By addressing common pain points such as motion shake during running, cycling, or fast-moving scenes, this enhancement allows to transform shaky clips into professional-grade videos. When combined with Macxvideo AI’s full suite of video enhancement and editing tools, users can stabilize, enhance, and polish footage in a single, streamlined workflow, making content ready for social media, streaming, or post-production projects.



Batch URL Support: Streamlined Media Downloading at Scale

Macxvideo AI V3.9 added batch URL downloading, allowing users to process and save multiple online video URLs simultaneously. This new capability reduces manual repetition, saves time for content creators managing large playlists, and enhances productivity in media management workflows.

All-in-One AI Media Suite: From Stabilization to Creation

Macxvideo AI V3.9 is more than just a stabilization update — it’s a complete AI-powered media toolkit. With modules for video enhancement, image restoration, editing, conversion, screen recording, and compression, the software helps creators handle every step of production in one streamlined workspace. Whether you’re refining old footage, upscaling visuals, stabilizing handheld clips, or converting videos for web and mobile, Macxvideo AI eliminates complexity and lets you focus on creativity, not technical barriers.



Pricing and Availability

Macxvideo AI V3.9 is now available for download, bringing users powerful AI video enhancement tools, including the new AI Video Stabilization model. Alongside the update, Digiarty Software is running the “Restore Old Memories” promotion, helping users effortlessly restore and digitize old DVDs, videos, and photos. MacXVideo AI: Originally $89.95, now available for just $39.95, or get it in a bundle with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum for $49.95 (save $105.95, 68% off). All deals include lifetime upgrades, ensuring continued access to the latest AI features. The promotion also applies to the Windows versions at: https://www.winxdvd.com/enhance-video/dvd-video-photo-restoration.htm?ttref=2510-wbd-restore-xrq-enpr.

About MacXDVD

Founded in 2010, MacXDVD Software is a leading provider of multimedia software. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, MacXDVD has developed a comprehensive suite of high-quality tools for DVD ripping, video enhancing, conversion, media management, and more—designed specifically for the macOS platform.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of MacXDVD, WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.



