Grid-Interactive Efficient-Building Display Market to Reach $4.87 Billion by 2029 with 18.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Grid-Interactive Efficient-Building Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Grid-Interactive Efficient-Building Display Market Size And Growth?

The market size for grid-interactive energy efficient building displays has expanded at a quick pace in the last few years. The market value is projected to rise from $2.07 billion in 2024 to $2.46 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. Factors such as government incentives for energy efficiency in buildings, escalating electricity prices, surging operational costs in commercial spaces, rampant urbanization, and the burgeoning commercial real estate sector all contribute to this historical growth.

In the upcoming years, the market size for grid-interactive efficient-building displays is anticipated to experience swift expansion. The market is predicted to escalate to $4.87 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 18.6%. Factors contributing to this projected growth include government's investment in energy infrastructure, heightening demand for offices incorporating sustainable aspects, increased public consciousness of climate change, growing consumer and tenant knowledge about energy consumption, and a rising favourability towards green buildings. During the forecast period, critical market trends will include the incorporation of building systems with intelligent grid infrastructure, the advent of blockchain for energy-centered transactions, the creation of smart energy dashboards, increased acceptance of ESG-compliant construction procedures and the expansion of public-private collaborations in smart building projects.

Download a free sample of the grid-interactive efficient-building display market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28656&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Grid-Interactive Efficient-Building Display Market?

The growth of the grid-interactive efficient-building display market is anticipated to be driven by the expanding integration of renewable energy sources. Renewable energy sources like solar, wind, water, and biomass are naturally replenished, and thus, serve as a constant supply for energy needs. The rising utilization of renewable energy sources is a result of falling costs, thanks to technological advancements and economies of scale that have rendered renewables like solar and wind more economical and competitive against traditional energy sources. The essential need for grid-interactive efficient-building displays arises as a consequence of this integration, these are required to facilitate real-time monitoring and control systems that synchronize energy consumption with the variable supply from renewable sources to optimize energy usage. For example, solar photovoltaic (PV) generation saw an impressive increase of 270 terawatt-hours (a 26% expansion), leading to a total of almost 1,300 terawatt-hours in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency in July 2023. The agency also expects the installed power capacity of solar PV to outstrip that of coal by 2027, affirming its place as the world's largest power capacity source. Consequently, the augmentation of renewable energy sources is a major factor propelling the grid-interactive efficient-building display market growth. The grid-interactive efficient-building display market's advancement is also driven by an increase in investments in smart grid infrastructure. Smart grids, advanced electricity networks equipped with digital technologies and automated systems, are essential for efficient energy management. The aim is to optimize the production, distribution, and utilization of energy. The increasing investments in such infrastructure are in response to the need for robust and efficient energy management, which these systems ensure by reducing power losses, preventing outages and integrating renewable energy sources effectively. The result is an increasing requirement for grid-interactive, energy-efficient building displays, highlighting the importance of real-time energy use monitoring and adjustments, which in turn improve grid coordination and overall efficiency. For example, Japan announced a funding initiative of $155 billion in 2022 to expedite the development of smart grids, as mentioned by the International Energy Agency in July 2023. Therefore, this increase in investments in smart grid infrastructure is another key driver for the grid-interactive efficient-building display market growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Grid-Interactive Efficient-Building Display Market?

Major players in the Grid-Interactive Efficient-Building Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls Inc.

• Trane Technologies Plc

• Enel X Inc.

• Enphase Energy Inc.

• sonnen GmbH

• Span.io Inc.

• Uplight Inc.

• Voltus Inc.

• GridPoint Inc.

How Is The Grid-Interactive Efficient-Building Display Market Segmented?

The grid-interactive efficient-building display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Components: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

3) By Building Type: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

4) By Application: Energy Management, Demand Response, Building Automation, Monitoring And Visualization, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Building Owners, Facility Managers, Utilities, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Smart Meters, Environmental Sensors, Building And HVAC Controllers, Lighting Controllers And Smart Switches, Batteries Or Storage Systems, Solar PV And On-Site Generation Units, Gateways And Routers, Display Panels And Consoles

2) By Software: Building Energy Management Systems, Predictive Analytics And Forecasting Tools, Fault Detection And Diagnostics Software, Optimization And Control Algorithms, Simulation And Modelling Tools, Visualization Dashboards And Reporting, Cloud-Based Platforms, Cybersecurity Software

3) By Services: Consulting And Design Services, Installation And Commissioning, System Integration, Maintenance And Support, Managed Services And Remote Monitoring, Training And Education, Retrofit And Upgrade Services, Measurement And Verification

View the full grid-interactive efficient-building display market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grid-interactive-efficient-building-display-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Grid-Interactive Efficient-Building Display Market?

In the Grid-Interactive Efficient-Building Display Global Market Report 2025, North America stands as the top region for the year 2024. It is projected that the highest growth will emerge in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Grid-Interactive Efficient-Building Display Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Interactive Display Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interactive-display-global-market-report

Flexible Display Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flexible-display-global-market-report

Grid Computing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grid-computing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.