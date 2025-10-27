FEMPIRE 2025: Denver Top 5 in U.S. Where Women Lead and Flourish

FEMPIRE Women's Summit

November 8–9, 2025 | Le Méridien Downtown Denver

Women deserve a seat at the table and FEMPIRE was created to be an unapologetic catalyst to align, break barriers, and make sure more women gain access to those rooms.” — Nicholee Adams

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEMPIRE — On November 8–9, Le Méridien Downtown Denver becomes the epicenter of feminine business power as 150 entrepreneurial women from across the country convene for FEMPIRE 2025 — a national summit of industry leaders and changemakers. The two-day immersive experience is designed to bring together a dynamic mix of fierce women to ignite leadership, fuel collaboration, and create strategies that break financial and systemic barriers that hold women back from thriving in business and in life. Through immersive workshops, keynote panels, curated masterminds, and magnetic networking, FEMPIRE is activating the next era of feminine power in business.Colorado ranks among the top states for the number of women-owned businesses per capita, fostering a culture of inclusivity, creativity, and entrepreneurship. FEMPIRE being held in Denver—capitalizes on a location consistently recognized as one of the best environments in the nation for women-owned businesses. The state is also known for advancing gender pay equity and creating pathways for more diverse, talented workforces.This industry shaping event positions Denver as a national leader in championing women entrepreneurs, making it the perfect backdrop for FEMPIRE’s mission to expand access, connection, and opportunity. Events like FEMPIRE not only empower attendees but also strengthen local economies by attracting female talent, enhancing innovation, and driving sustainable business growth.Hosted by Expand Leadership Initiative (ELI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to help women get into the rooms that change them/dedicated to helping women access transformative opportunities, FEMPIRE serves as both a celebration and a catalyst for change. The event’s mission is simple yet powerful: build rooms where women lead and flourish.“Women deserve a seat at the table and a community that champions her journey,” said Nicholee Adams, Media Liaison for ELI. “FEMPIRE was created to be an unapologetic catalyst to align, break barriers, and make sure more women gain access to those rooms.”Attendees can expect a bold, energetic environment filled with real-world strategy, deep feminine connection, and actionable transformation.FEMPIRE is a flagship event part of ELI’s broader commitment to award 1,000 scholarships in three years helping women access transformational events, retreats, and leadership programs that accelerate personal and professional growth.“Too many women miss out on opportunities because of cost,” said Chelsea Carter, ELI Founder. “Our goal is to make sure money never stands in the way of a woman stepping into her next level of leadership.”FEMPIRE 2025 invites innovators, disruptors, the wild women, and the change-makers to align as sponsors, partners, and attendees to co-create this one-of-a-kind experience — offering brands an unprecedented opportunity to activate large-scale, tax-deductible marketing campaigns with visibility for 96 hours in the heart of Downtown Denver.To learn more about sponsorships, partnerships, or to reserve your seat at FEMPIRE 2025, visit https://www.expandleadershipinitiative.com/fempire or contact hello@expandleadershipinitiative.com.Chelsea Carter, FEMPIRE CEO is available for interviews.

