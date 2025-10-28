Gravity Die Casting Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Drivers till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Gravity Die Casting Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Gravity Die Casting Automotive Parts Market Worth?

The market for gravity die casting automotive parts has seen significant growth in recent years. The market, which was valued at $2.83 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $3.02 billion in 2025, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The exponential growth experienced in the past can be attributed to several factors such as the rise in vehicle production in up-and-coming markets, the escalating demand for lightweight components, increasing regulations around emissions and fuel efficiency, a spike in consumer income and vehicle ownership, and the growth of automotive manufacturing supply chains.

Anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years, the market size for gravity die casting automotive parts is predicted to reach $3.86 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This forecasted growth can be credited to several factors such as the escalating manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles, a growing tendency towards lightweight materials, heightened emission and environmental standards, a spike in the need for cost-efficient manufacturing processes, and the proliferation of the automotive industry. Key trends projected in this period encompass developments in automation and robotics in the casting domain, novel green and sustainable casting methods, the emergence of hybrid manufacturing fusing die casting with additive procedures, the application of digital simulation and digital twinning technologies in part design, and the invention of tool and mold design for modularity.

What Are The Factors Driving The Gravity Die Casting Automotive Parts Market?

The surge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to drive the expansion of the gravity die casting automotive parts market. Electric vehicles, which are cars powered either fully or partially by electricity from rechargeable battery packs instead of conventional combustion engines, are rising in demand. This is due to increased environmental awareness and the urgency to decrease greenhouse gas emissions which is urging both consumers and industries towards cleaner modes of transportation. Gravity die casting automotive parts aid electric vehicles (EVs) by delivering critical lightweight yet high-strength aluminum parts for essential EV systems, with elements like battery housings that safeguard lithium-ion battery packs, reducing vehicle weight by 10-30%, and electric motor casings for heat dissipation and electromagnetic protection, along with structural chassis components. For example, a monthly EV sales comparison from the U.S. Department of Energy in February 2024 revealed substantial annual growth. Sales peaked at roughly 50,000 vehicles in 2021, jumped to nearly 80,000 in 2022, and exceeded 100,000 in 2023. Hence, the elevated demand for electric vehicles fuels the gravity die casting automotive parts market. The increasing usage of aluminum and magnesium due to their attributes of weight reduction and performance boost is also driving the market's growth. Aluminum and magnesium are lightweight metals that reduce vehicle weight, yet preserve structural strength and performance, hence they are increasingly deployed in automotive manufacturing. Aluminum and magnesium are ideal for gravity die casting automotive parts due to their excellent fluidity facilitating smooth mold filling, swift cooling properties ensuring precision and robust characteristics making them suited for creating durable car parts to meet industry weight and performance standards. Consider an instance in July 2025 where the United States Geological Survey reported that primary magnesium consumption rose by 4% in 2022, catalyzed by a 9% usage increase for diecastings and other structural products. In 2022, the top applications for primary magnesium in the U.S. were diecasting (59%), aluminum alloying (21%), and iron desulfurization. Therefore, the rising usage of aluminum and magnesium enhances the expansion of the gravity die casting automotive parts market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Gravity Die Casting Automotive Parts Market?

Major players in the Gravity Die Casting Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Rheinmetall AG

• Linamar Corporation

• Nemak S.A.B. de C.V.

• CIE Automotive S.A.

• Martinrea International Inc.

• Rockman Industries Limited

• Ryobi Limited

• Bocar Group S.A.

• Endurance Technologies Limited

• Neway Group Holdings Limited

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Gravity Die Casting Automotive Parts Market Share?

The gravity die casting automotive parts market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Transmission Parts, Engine Parts, Brake Parts

2) By Material Type: Aluminum Alloys, Zinc Alloys, Magnesium Alloys, Copper Alloys, Other Non-Ferrous Alloys

3) By Manufacturing Process: High-Pressure Die Casting, Low-Pressure Die Casting, Gravity Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting

4) By Application: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

5) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket Suppliers, Automotive Component Manufacturers

Subsegments:

1) By Transmission Parts: Gearbox Housings, Clutch Housings, Differential Housings, Torque Converter Housings

2) By Engine Parts: Cylinder Blocks, Cylinder Heads, Oil Pans, Engine Covers

3) By Brake Parts: Brake Calipers, Brake Discs, Brake Drums, Brake Brackets

What Are The Regional Trends In The Gravity Die Casting Automotive Parts Market?

In the Gravity Die Casting Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025, North America stands as the dominating region from 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the quickest expansion in the projected timeline. The report encompasses numerous regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

