WuXi AppTec's Global Footprint: Serving Partners Across Asia, Europe, and North America

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent years, the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry has placed greater emphasis on collaboration across borders. Innovation increasingly depends on research and development organizations operating within networks that span continents. WuXi AppTec reflects this trend with its presence across Asia, Europe, and North America. Its growth from a single location to a worldwide network shows how geographic reach, supported by a CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization) model, can connect discovery and development on a global scale.Where Is WuXi AppTec Located? A Global Presence Across Three ContinentsWuXi AppTec today operates across Asia, Europe and North America, with sites in China, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States. This global footprint is part of a CRDMO platform designed to integrate key stages of drug development.Integration of Local StrengthsIn Europe, the Munich site in Germany focuses on early-stage discovery, including biophysical analysis, crystallography, and protein science. The Couvet site in Switzerland plays a complementary role in late-stage clinical and commercial production, offering flexibility in manufacturing and packaging. In North America, operations in San Diego and New Jersey support programs in biology, pharmacology, and testing. Together, these facilities demonstrate how regional expertise is interconnected through the CRDMO framework, enabling projects to progress through various stages of development within a single network.WuXi AppTec’s Expanding Footprint in AsiaAlongside its established sites, WuXi AppTec is expanding further in Asia. A notable example is the Singapore site, in May 2024, WuXi AppTec broke ground to build the R&D and manufacturing site in Singapore, with its Phase I portion expected to commence operations in 2027. The new 50-acre Singapore site is located in the thriving Tuas Biomedical Park to encompass a total of seven plants at its full capacity, providing CRDMO services across small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, and complex synthetic conjugates. As a key part of the company’s global network, the Singapore site will integrate closely with WuXi AppTec’s existing sites across Asia, Europe, and North America, offering effective CRDMO solutions for new drug R&D from discovery to commercialization with expanded flexibility and scalability.The Practical Impact of a Global FootprintOperating across three continents allows WuXi AppTec to support its CRDMO model, where research, development, and manufacturing are treated as connected stages rather than separate activities. This integrated CRDMO approach creates momentum by reducing transfer risks, shortening timelines, and lowering barriers for innovators. A global presence also makes it easier to coordinate with regulators, and share expertise across scientific ecosystems. Biotech start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies can both benefit from this structure, as it provides continuity from early discovery through commercial production. By embedding the CRDMO model into its operations, WuXi AppTec demonstrates how global networks can accelerate the delivery of new therapies.Enabling Global Healthcare ProgressWuXi AppTec’s CRDMO model, supported by its worldwide network, integrates research, development, and manufacturing within a single platform. This approach allows customers to initiate projects in one region and continue them in another without rebuilding infrastructure or switching providers, reducing transfer risks and shortening development timelines. By embedding the model into a global network, WuXi AppTec enables innovators to scale their work more efficiently and maintain continuity from early discovery through commercial production. With a customer base of thousands of partners worldwide, this combination of global reach and integrated capabilities illustrates how a global platform can support innovation while keeping development closely aligned with patient needs.

