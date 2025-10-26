Historic partnership to unlock Adelaide’s skyline

Release date: 26/10/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has partnered with the Adelaide Airport to deliver a transformative policy that will change Adelaide’s skyline forever, sending building heights soaring.

This will give developers the confidence that their projects will proceed and will allow the building of more apartments for South Australians.

The proposed changes will allow for pre-approval of increased heights of 10-15 floors across many areas of the CBD.

For example – a development within the proposed area on West Terrace that is currently requiring approval at 3 storeys would now be pre-approved at 20 storeys.

The City Building Heights Code Amendment has been initiated, which starts a formal process into removing outdated height restrictions to unlock the full potential of the city’s skyline.

Through this working agreement, the Government and the Adelaide Airport will collaborate with the Australian Government to investigate defined development zones in the CBD that will allow developers to build in those zones up to a specified height through a streamlined approval process.

Buildings can still exceed the new height limits by following an approval process which the State Government will work with the Airport to streamline, reducing costs and wait times for developers.

Crucially, the investigations would ensure that the changes are done without compromising the safe operation of Adelaide Airport and would be done subject to approval by the Australian Government.

Enabling taller buildings would accelerate residential and commercial development in the CBD and continue Adelaide’s evolution as a vibrant, high-density urban centre where more South Australians can live, work and invest.

The Department for Housing and Urban Development will undertake a comprehensive investigation, including community and stakeholder engagement, to further inform the Code Amendment.

The proposed changes would mean that almost all the CBD, from Angas Street to North Terrace and from West Terrace to Hutt Street, would be open for growth.

The south-west and south-east corners of the city, which are mostly established city-living neighbourhoods, would be the only parts of the CBD to remain unaffected by the proposed changes.

It was announced on the weekend that a re-elected Malinauskas Labor Government would establish a $500 million pre-sale guarantee fund that will unlock more apartment developments in the CBD and further accelerate the delivery of more homes for South Australians.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

For decades, a complex planning system combined with airport limits have slowed the growth of the Adelaide CBD.

Governments have opted to stick with the status quo rather than pursue difficult reform.

No longer.

Our changes, being pursued through this historic partnership with the Airport will encourage growth across the CBD like we have never seen before.

Developers will be able to invest with confidence, knowing they can build high, backed in by the State Government.

And South Australians can rest assured their Government is unleashing the potential of our city by growing up and out and building more homes.

Attributable to Nick Champion

For decades our City has been held back by conservative and complex rules around building heights. We want to lift the lid on the City.

More height means more apartments and more places for South Australians to call home.

Cities must grow up to be modern, diverse and dynamic places that people want to live in and enjoy the benefits that city living has to offer.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

Adelaide Airport is very supportive of growing our State’s economy and that includes stimulating economic activity within the CBD.

These changes will help remove unnecessary regulatory burdens to streamline and speed up the building development approvals process, without compromising the existing safeguards that protect the immediate airspace around Adelaide Airport.

Attributable to Bruce Djite, Executive Director Property Council of Australia, SA Division

The Adelaide CBD is the greatest infill site in the country and brimming with potential.

This announcement sends a strong market signal that not only is Adelaide open for business, welcoming of capital and ready to grow up, but also that the State Government is just as ambitious as industry about the future of our great city.

Industry welcomes this Code Amendment and the pro-development stance of the Malinauskas government.