Businesses invited to join Coast is Calling Travel Vouchers Round 2

Release date: 27/10/25

Coastal tourism businesses are invited to submit an expression of interest from today to be part of the second round of the Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program.

The first phase of the Coast is Calling campaign has already proven highly successful, with redemptions tracking well ahead of the first round of the River Revival campaign.

The first round of the voucher program generated more than $4 million in total booking value alone, with over 8,900 vouchers redeemed. The bookings will continue to generate visitation and spend in regions impacted by the algal bloom until the end of November.

The second round will see 30,000 vouchers released – up on the 20,000 allocated in Round 1. It will include a redraw for unclaimed vouchers to be reallocated and cover a longer period of travel from 5 December through to the end of the Easter school holidays. Round 2 will also include more higher-value vouchers for accommodation.

This round will be expanded to include holiday rentals, which are registered on the Australian Tourism Data Warehouse and have an ABN, as well as additional experiences including guided sporting, leisure and entertainment activities.

Expressions of interest for eligible coastal accommodation and experiences to participate in Round 2 of the voucher program are open until 4pm ACDT on Friday 7 November.

Round 2 Coast is Calling travel vouchers key dates:

Tourism operator Expressions of Interest: 27 October – 7 November 2025

Public ballot entry: 1- 3 December 2025

Ballot drawn: 4 December 2025

Booking period: 4 December 2025 – 19 January 2026

Travel period: 5 December 2025 – 26 April 2026

Vouchers unclaimed by 4pm ACDT on Monday 19 January will go into a Redraw, to be held on 22 January, providing Round 2 ballot entrants a second opportunity to win a Coast is Calling Voucher.

Redraw key dates:

Redraw: 22 January 2026

Redraw booking period: 22 January – 19 February 2026

Redraw travel period: 23 January – 26 April 2026

Vouchers available:

$100 experience vouchers (no dining)

$100 accommodation vouchers (1-night minimum stay)

$200 accommodation vouchers (2-night minimum stay)

$500 accommodation vouchers (5-night minimum stay)

The Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program is funded as part of the State and Federal Government’s Algal Bloom Summer Plan, aiming to boost visitation and economic activity along the State’s coast.

For eligibility criteria information and to submit an expression of interest, go to tourism.sa.gov.au.

For entry details and full terms and conditions, go to southaustralia.com/voucher; Licence No: T25/1889 (Round 2). Licence No: T25/1530 (Round 1).

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

We’re already seeing the benefits of the Coast is Calling Travel Voucher program for South Australia’s tourism businesses and coastal communities affected by the algal bloom, and now they will extend into the crucial summer period.

Not only do these vouchers drive visitation and spend, but they spread the message that our coastal destinations are still wonderful and safe places to enjoy this summer.

With $4 million generated in Round 1 in booking value alone, I encourage eligible tourism businesses to submit their expression of interest by next Friday, 7 November to be part of Round 2 of the program.

Attributable to Stephen Edwards, Edwards Group CEO, Owner and Operator of Echo Holiday Parks, and SA Parks Vice-President

The Coast is Calling Travel Voucher Program has delivered a real boost when our parks needed it most, generating more than 280 bookings and over 820 extra nights across our impacted properties.

Guests are seeing first-hand that our parks are open and unaffected, giving them confidence to book and helping the whole caravan park sector build strong momentum into summer.

We’ll be submitting our expression of interest for Round 2 of the Coast is Calling Travel Voucher Program and I encourage other operators to do the same — it’s a great opportunity for promotion and to welcome more South Australians to your park.