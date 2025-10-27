Healthwise Exercise TV Expands Streaming Platform Featuring Functional Fitness Workouts for Adults 50+
Healthwise Exercise TV guides people over 50 with online seated and standing functional fitness workouts
Former PBS favorite adds new certified instructors and gives viewers a voice in future workouts.
Seen on 184 PBS stations nationwide, Functional Fitness with Suzanne Andrews is a trusted, doctor-approved series of evidence-based workouts designed specifically for the needs of midlife and older adults. Each routine focuses on improving balance, strength, flexibility, mobility, and joint health — helping viewers move better and feel younger from the comfort of home.
“Functional Fitness is for real people, not athletes,” says Suzanne Andrews, a medical professional and founder of Healthwise Exercise TV. “Every workout is medically sound and based on proven techniques that help you live with less pain, more energy, and greater independence — no matter your fitness level.”
Now, in addition to Andrews’ expert guidance, Healthwise Exercise TV features new certified fitness instructors, each specializing in areas such as balance, bone health, mobility, yoga, and strength training. This expansion gives members even more variety and expertise, keeping workouts fresh, safe, and motivating for every ability level.
Your Fitness. Your Way.
Healthwise Exercise TV subscribers gain instant access to Functional Fitness workouts with more added regularly — plus an opportunity to influence what comes next. Members can now request the types of workouts they’d like filmed, ensuring the platform continues to meet their evolving goals and needs.
New members can also try the service free for two weeks, enjoying unlimited streaming access before deciding whether to continue with a monthly or annual membership.
With programs focused on:
Pain relief for joints, back, and knees
Balance and fall prevention
Low-impact cardio for heart and lung health
Yoga, stretching, and stress reduction
Bone-strengthening and weight management
Healthwise Exercise TV empowers adults to regain strength, mobility, and confidence — without the risks of high-impact exercise.
Join the Movement
Start your two-week free trial today at Healthwise Exercise TV
and experience the proven benefits of Functional Fitness with Suzanne Andrews and the Healthwise Exercise TV instructor team.
Healthwise Exercise TV — Functional Fitness for the rest of your life.
Suzanne Andrews
Healthwise Exercise LLC
info@healthwiseexercise.com
Healthwise Exercise TV Preview
