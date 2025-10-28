aThingz Renews Relationship with General Motors for North America Inbound Logistics Transformation.

aThingz announces that General Motors has renewed its partnership with aThingz in support of GM North America's Inbound Logistics Transformation Program.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aThingz, a new generation Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) company, announces that General Motors has renewed its relationship with aThingz in support of GM North America Inbound Logistics Transformation Program – this entails logistics planning of production materials shipped from GM suppliers into GM factories located in North America. aThingz was selected based on its range of AI-enabled microservices, data management, process innovation, financial visibility, and ability to deliver the highest quality service in an accelerated manner.

As part of this program, aThingz will continuously improve the data quality of GM Logistics Master Data, provide executable forward-looking, multi-modal logistics plans, enable logistics cost-to-serve visibility, help drive operational efficiency improvements, and cost savings.

Innovative features such as Intelligent automation, AI-driven insights, optimization, and advanced analytics have been operationalized to increase productivity and augment accurate decision-making.

“GM has a one-of-a-kind, industry-leading logistics transformation program, and we are proud and grateful to be part of this journey. aThingz is committed to GM’s success and is continuously innovating its AI-enabled solution and services to accelerate value generation,” says Kannan Ramachandran and Vijaya Neela, founders of aThingz. “Quality data, optimized processes, and actionable insights are critical to continuously improving the efficiency and quality of our logistics services for GM,” says Alexander Burnett, Director of Inbound Logistics & Containers at General Motors.

aThingz is a new generation Supply Chain as a Service company that delivers accelerated cost savings, cash flow improvements, and operational efficiency gains for global enterprises by leveraging its supply chain AI platform, subject matter expertise, and process excellence. Our mission is to enable better, faster decisions with clean, trustworthy data — every step of the way. For more information about aThingz, please visit www.athingz.com.

