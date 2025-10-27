National Attention on Major Oregon Case Highlights the Vital Role of Court Reporters, Says Naegeli Deposition & Trial
National attention on the Oregon v. Trump case underscores the vital role of accurate court reporting, says Naegeli Deposition & Trial.
PORTLAND , OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — As national media focus intensifies on the State of Oregon v. Donald J. Trump proceedings, Naegeli Deposition & Trial—one of America’s leading court-reporting and litigation-support firms—underscores the critical importance of accuracy and integrity in official court transcripts.
“In moments like this, when every word and pause can shape the outcome of a case watched around the world, the integrity of the transcript is everything,” said Marsha J. Naegeli, Founder and CEO of Naegeli Deposition & Trial. “Our reporters and legal-tech teams work around the clock to capture every detail with absolute precision—because justice begins with an exact record. We understand the urgency and responsibility that come with proceedings of this magnitude, and our team is fully equipped to meet every deadline while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and professionalism.”
Naegeli’s certified court reporters and real-time specialists regularly support state and federal proceedings across the United States, providing verbatim transcripts that ensure every statement, exhibit, and exchange is documented with clarity and accuracy.
For more than 45 years, Naegeli Deposition & Trial has delivered nationwide litigation-support services—including remote depositions, legal videography, transcription, and trial presentation—to law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies. The firm’s reputation for reliability, confidentiality, and professionalism has made it a trusted partner in complex, high-stakes legal matters across the United States.
About Naegeli Deposition & Trial
Founded in 1980, Naegeli Deposition & Trial provides comprehensive court-reporting, transcription, and trial-presentation services in all 50 states. With offices in every major metropolitan area, Naegeli’s mission is to ensure that the truth is preserved with clarity, accuracy, and professionalism in every case.
