Quality Transformer & Electronics Acquires Mercury Magnetics, Preserving a Legacy of Audio Tone and Craftsmanship

QT&E pledges to preserve Mercury’s audio legacy while expanding capacity and capabilities to support future growth.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Transformer & Electronics (QT&E) , a family-owned leader in precision transformer manufacturing, today announced its acquisition of Mercury Magnetics , a renowned maker of high-performance audio transformers for tube amplifiers used by top artists, studios, and builders around the world.The acquisition brings together two long-standing American manufacturers celebrated for quality craftsmanship, innovation, and integrity. Since 1954, Mercury Magnetics has been hand-building audio transformers that elevate the role of transformers in shaping sound and tone for both boutique and large-scale amplifier makers.“From the beginning, our goal has been to preserve Mercury’s heritage and the incredible audio expertise that Sergio Hamernik and his team have built over decades,” said Adam Clouse, CEO of Quality Transformer & Electronics. “Both QT&E and Mercury are family-owned, USA-based companies that share the same philosophy—craftsmanship first. This partnership allows us to expand capacity and capability while keeping the spirit and quality that musicians and manufacturers trust.”Under the new structure, Sergio Hamernik, CEO of Mercury Magnetics, will continue to serve as Engineering and Technical Advisor, ensuring continuity and quality in Mercury’s audio product line.“I couldn’t have imagined a better home for Mercury,” said Sergio Hamernik, CEO of Mercury Magnetics. “For more than 70 years, our mission has been to make transformers that inspire sound—helping tube amplifiers reach their peak tone and performance. Quality Transformer & Electronics shares our values and our commitment to American manufacturing. I hand-picked them to carry Mercury’s torch forward, and I know our legacy is in good hands.”Mercury Magnetics will continue to operate and manufacture under the Mercury Magnetics name as its own division within Quality Transformer & Electronics. The company will remain at its Canoga Park, California facility, with no disruption to production or service. Its dedicated team, equipment, and operations remain in place—ensuring that customers, artists, and audio professionals won’t miss a beat during the transition.Founded in 1964, Quality Transformer & Electronics has over six decades of experience designing and manufacturing precision magnetic components for industrial, aerospace, medical, and power applications. The integration of Mercury Magnetics strengthens QT&E’s presence in the pro audio and musical instrument markets while ensuring Mercury’s tone-shaping expertise continues to reach global artists and builders.Both companies will remain proudly Made in the USA, continuing their shared commitment to excellence in design, engineering, and manufacturing.About Mercury MagneticsFounded in 1954, Mercury Magnetics has earned a global reputation for building high-performance audio transformers that define the tone of legendary amplifiers. The company’s products are used by leading amplifier brands and artists worldwide, delivering the precise sound, feel, and dynamics that define true tube tone.About Quality Transformer & Electronics (QT&E)Founded in 1964, Quality Transformer & Electronics is a family-owned manufacturer of custom transformers and magnetic components serving the industrial, aerospace, medical, and energy markets. Based in the United States, QT&E combines engineering excellence with a deep commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.